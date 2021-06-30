Minor airlifted from SCV Aquatics Center

A minor was airlifted from the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center Tuesday night for an unknown medical condition.

The call was reported at 6:31 p.m. on the 26500 block of Canyon Terrace Way, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It was a medical response for (a minor) to be airlifted,” said Sims. “The landing zone was the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.”

According to Sims, seven people were on board the aircraft, including the patient and a parent.

The status of the minor was unknown as of the publication of this article.