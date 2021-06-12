Officials asks for public’s help finding missing person

Kayla Ann Elmore and the vehicle she was last seen in Saturday morning. Photo courtesy of LA County Sheriff's Department.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for the public’s help finding Kayla Ann Elmore. 

Elmore, 30, was last seen Saturday around 8 a.m. on the 19200 block of Vicci Street in Canyon Country in a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with the California license plate number 7MNY217.   

Elmore, described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 235 pounds with blue eyes and straight blond hair, wears glasses and has a tattoo of “Beauty Most LALA” on her left forearm.  

Elmore, who suffers from depression, was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.  

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS