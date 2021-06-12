Officials asks for public’s help finding missing person

Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for the public’s help finding Kayla Ann Elmore.

Elmore, 30, was last seen Saturday around 8 a.m. on the 19200 block of Vicci Street in Canyon Country in a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with the California license plate number 7MNY217.

Elmore, described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 235 pounds with blue eyes and straight blond hair, wears glasses and has a tattoo of “Beauty Most LALA” on her left forearm.

Elmore, who suffers from depression, was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org