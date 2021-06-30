One death, two more overdoses reported at Pitchess Detention Center

One person died Sunday and two more overdoses were reported at Pitchess Detention Center Monday evening, bringing the total of overdoses to at least one dozen.

The cause of death for the deceased, identified as David Sanchez, 27, was not known as of the publication of this article, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

She did, however, confirm that he had died in the jail facility located on the 29400 block of The Old Road in Castaic.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday that they had responded to two reports of patients in the South Facility on Monday.

“We transported two,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Fire Department, adding that the two were in the South Facility infirmary before they were taken to the hospital.

The overdoses are believed to be connected to a string of overdoses that have been reported at the facility in recent weeks. Earlier this month, three overdoses were reported simultaneously.

In one of the incidents last month at the North County Correctional Facility, Naloxone, or Narcan, a life-saving opioid antagonist that can reverse the effects of a fatal overdose, had been administered to save two of the unconscious patients’ lives.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had not responded to requests for comment on either the death or the overdoses as of the publication of this story.