One person pronounced dead after vehicle collision involving motorcycle

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles and a motorcycle north of Sierra Highway and Via Princessa Thursday night.

Los Angeles County firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to the collision, which resulted in one dead and one requiring hospital transportation at 10 p.m. Thursday after the motorcycle caught fire.

“One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Sgt. Keith Greene with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “He was the driver of the motorcycle.”

L.A. County firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after to find the motorcycle on fire at the location, according to county fire Supervisor Leslie Lua. She added that one person required transportation to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

“Units arrived on the scene at 10:08 (p.m.) and found a motorcycle on fire at the location, and one person was transported to the hospital at 10:21 (p.m.),” Lua added.