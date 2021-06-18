UPDATE: One killed, one sent to hospital after Canyon Country crash

One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital as a result of a three-vehicle traffic collision in Canyon Country Thursday evening.

The crash was reported just after 5:45 p.m. on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near Canyon Country Park, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported at least one person was trapped, Stafford said.

Two ambulances were called to the scene as of 6 p.m., Stafford added.

One patient was transported to the hospital and another was pronounced dead on the scene, Stafford added at 6:15 p.m.