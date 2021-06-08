Person reportedly running in traffic on Highway 14

Emergency personnel responded to reports of someone running in traffic lanes on Highway 14 in Acton Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a sedan facing the wrong way on the shoulder of southbound Highway 14, near Escondido Canyon Road, just after 4 p.m., according to Officer Tony Polizzi.

“An ambulance on (the) scene found a patient with a medical emergency,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Spokesman Henry Narvaez said. “The patient left the scene and was running in traffic lanes.”

Polizzi confirmed that the roadway was clear as of 5:15 p.m., though CHP officers were still in search of the patient to ensure they did not return to the freeway.