In what appears to be a sign that Santa Clarita Valley residents are getting comfortable with large gatherings, traffic was snarled on Magic Mountain Parkway at The Old Road Thursday as vehicles headed to the entrance of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Some residents decided to forgo driving and chose to walk across The Old Road to get to the theme park entrance.

Pedestrians cross The Old Road on foot as they walk to the entrance to Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Traffic snarls on Magic Mountain Parkway near The Old Road at the entrance to Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal