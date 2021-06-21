SCV dads celebrate Father’s Day

While the first day of summer brought warm temperatures to the Santa Clarita Valley, families still flocked outdoors Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day.

Over at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Valencia resident Chandler Strode watched from the shallow pool as his children played in the water playground.

“We figured why not enjoy the water today since it’s so hot,” he said. “The kids cooked me breakfast and now we’re here. I can’t think of a better way to spend a day with them.”

Robert and 1-year-old Nobel Rafiei sit in the water at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Father’s Day Sunday, June 20, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Across the parking lot, Shawn and Kaito Tamura sat in the shade in the Santa Clarita Skate Park.

“We’re just hanging out at the skate park and biking,” 13-year-old Kaito said.

Sunday’s visit was a special Father’s Day activity, as the Tamuras don’t often come to the skate park.

“It’s a little warm today, but it’s good to be out,” added Shawn Tamura.

Doug Smith and his son walk through Central Park on Father’s Day Sunday, June 20, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Saugus resident Doug Smith visited Central Park with his son to celebrate.

“We’re just playing at the park today,” Smith said. “It definitely feels good to get (my son) out of the house, he was cooped up a lot the last year … so we usually come here.”

To beat the heat, others celebrated in air-conditioned restaurants, which for some, like Valencia resident Will Cooper, was the first time in more than a year.

“I can’t even remember the last restaurant I’ve eaten indoors, it’s been so long,” Cooper said, as he sat with his two sons.

Dads watch their kids play at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Father’s Day Sunday, June 20, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

The Coopers chose to have brunch at Marston’s Restaurant for their Father’s Day celebration, which they used to do regularly pre-pandemic.

“It’s right down the street from our house, so we would come here every so often and catch up on Sundays,” added Cooper’s son Paul.

Today, 87-year-old Cooper was happy to be back in the restaurant booth with his boys, whom he hadn’t seen much this past year.

“I missed our chats,” he added, chuckling.