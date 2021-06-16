Structure fire reported on balcony in Newhall

A structure fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday prompted a first alarm response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

The call was first reported at 6:08 p.m. on the 24000 block of Valley Street, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

“It is a working fire,” said Flores, adding that the fire was seen from the balcony of the apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported as of the publication of this story. Firefighters remained on the scene as of 6:20 p.m. working to extinguish the blaze.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.