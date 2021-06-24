Triple-digit temps return to SCV

An extreme heat warning has been issued for Saturday through Tuesday, with weather officials projecting triple-digit temperatures to return to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Temperatures are set to start increasing Saturday, with Sunday and Monday expected to be the hottest days at 100-103 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

“It’s going to be hot,” Wofford said. “It’s going to cool down after that, but it’s going to stay pretty warm most of the week.”

SCV residents should expect temperatures to remain at or below 100 degrees through next week, Wofford added.

The NWS is also expecting a little more moisture through next week, which is going to feel more humid, Wofford said.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials issued an extreme heat warning, reminding everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

If people do decide to work outside, they should drink plenty of fluids and try to limit physical activity to the morning or evenings.

Both the county and city are set to have cooling centers open during times of high heat, including the city libraries, senior center and Bridge to Home here locally.

To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or call 211.