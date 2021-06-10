Two-story apartment catches fire in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a two-story apartment fire in Canyon Country on Thursday.

The call was first reported at 9:31 a.m. on the 28000 block of Silver Saddle Circle, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

“We were responding to a report of an electrical emergency,” said Lua. “There was smoke coming from the roof.”

After units arrived on the scene at 9:37 a.m., two minutes later smoke would be reportedly showing from the garage and second story of the apartment building, and units were said to be battling a working fire.

The fire was dubbed the #SilverIC.

No injuries had been reported as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.