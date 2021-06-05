Wounded fire captain remains stable; investigation into Station 81 shooting continues

The 54-year-old Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the Station 81 shooting on Tuesday remains in critical yet stable condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, officials said on Friday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the unnamed captain and Fire Specialist Tory Carlon, 44, were both shot by the suspected gunman, Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45, who is believed to have then fled the scene and fatally turned the gun on himself at his home on 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton.

While the fire captain would be transported to Henry Mayo for immediate surgery, Carlon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an initial news conference on the afternoon of the shooting, and officials at the Sheriff’s Information Bureau stating on Wednesday that they believe the violence stemmed from a “work dispute” between the parties involved, detectives have yet to provide further updates into the ongoing investigation.

The name of the injured fire captain has not been released by either the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or the L.A. County Fire Department, citing their desire to respect the family’s privacy. In general, names of crime victims are considered public information under the California Public Records Act.

“I think at some point they’re going to release his name,” Deputy Miguel Meza, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, said on Friday. “I just don’t know what format is going to be OK’d by the Fire Department.”