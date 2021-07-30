A number of felony and misdemeanor arrests made during a crime suppression operation

A number of felony and misdemeanor arrests were made during an SCV Sheriff’s Station operation Tuesday, including the arrest of one woman on suspicion she was transporting more than a half-pound of methamphetamine.

“During a crime-suppression operation led by the J-Team (Juvenile Intervention Team), nine arrests were made in just a matter of hours, several for narcotic-related charges, and many for active outstanding warrants,” according to a statement from the SCV Sheriff’s Station that was posted on their social media.

One arrest made in Newhall involved a woman that was stopped during a traffic stop. During a search of her vehicle, deputies allege that she was found to be in possession of nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine, as well as heroin.

The price of the drugs, according to the Sacramento County Probation Department, has a conservative street value of more than $5,000, based on 2019 methamphetamine prices in Northern California.

The woman was also found in possession of contraband similar for use of sales of narcotics. She was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance for sales and possession of a controlled substance for sales, law enforcement officials said.

“Another arrest was of a male, on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), found to be in possession of a large amount of fentanyl,” read the statement from SCV Sheriff’s Station about the arrests. “He was booked on multiple charges of possessing a controlled substance for sales.”

Another arrest involved a 27-year-old who was found in possession of a motorcycle covered in a variety of spray-painted-on colors. Investigators said they could not confirm that the bike belonged to the rider, but said they discovered cocaine on his person.

The rider of the motorcycle was then arrested on the drug charge, a violation of his parole, and deputies are now attempting to see if they can discover a possible victim of vehicle theft.

In total, the operation netted four felony arrests, five misdemeanor arrests, and 2 probation/parole searches.

“Our J-Team will continue to remain proactive and help make our community safer with more crime suppression operations to come,” read the statement.