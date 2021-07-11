Another medical emergency call to Pitchess

This Signal file photo shows Pitchess Detention Center.
First responders were once again called to the Pitchess Detention Center Sunday morning for a medical emergency.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on The Old Road in Castaic, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

One patient was transported to a local hospital for a “medical issue,” Ornelas said.

Officials at the jail facilities declined to comment on the incident, citing patient privacy laws.

This most recent incident is the third firefighters have responded to this week and follows a string of overdoses reported at the facilities in recent months.

Fire Department officials could not confirm whether this incident was another overdose, nor which of the jail facilities in which it had occurred.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

