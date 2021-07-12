Attempted carjacking reported in parking lot off The Old Road

An attempted carjacking was reported in a parking lot off The Old Road on Monday, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Lt. Mike Marion of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed the incident had been reported at 12:21 p.m. on the 29600 block of The Old Road in a grocery store/fast food parking lot.

The report indicated that a man in a white t-shirt and facemask, which could’ve been a COVID-19 mask, attempted to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful.

“No weapons were used,” said Marion, who said that the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

As of 1:10 p.m., no detainments or injuries had been reported.