Car strikes girl riding scooter on Sierra Highway

Sheriff's deputies responded to a traffic collision that occured at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Courtesy of Austin Dave.
A young girl driving her scooter sustained major injuries to her lower right leg after she was struck by a Kia sedan headed southbound on Sierra Highway near Dockweiler Drive Wednesday evening. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies applied a tourniquet and provided first aid to the young girl when they arrived on the scene shortly after receiving the traffic collision call at 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Nelson Rios, a station watch commander. 

A vehicle struck a young girl driving her scooter at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive Wednesday night. Courtesy of Austin Dave.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at 8:07 p.m. and transported the young girl to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 8:17 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez, a department representative. 

Rios said the department does not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision, which is an active investigation.

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

