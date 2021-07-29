Car strikes girl riding scooter on Sierra Highway

A young girl driving her scooter sustained major injuries to her lower right leg after she was struck by a Kia sedan headed southbound on Sierra Highway near Dockweiler Drive Wednesday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies applied a tourniquet and provided first aid to the young girl when they arrived on the scene shortly after receiving the traffic collision call at 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Nelson Rios, a station watch commander.

A vehicle struck a young girl driving her scooter at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive Wednesday night. Courtesy of Austin Dave.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at 8:07 p.m. and transported the young girl to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 8:17 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez, a department representative.

Rios said the department does not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision, which is an active investigation.