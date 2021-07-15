Cardarine Results: Cardarine GW 50156 Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After

In this review we will focus on elaborating the important information about Cardarine, also known as GW 50156 or Endurobol. In the world of fitness and bodybuilding, the compounds like Cardarine are quite famous to achieve quick gains and massive results. Cardarine is a compound that is commonly mistake to be a SARM, but it is actually not exactly like this. Before starting the detailed review, we would like to highlight the fact that Cardarine or GW 50156 is considered to be a research compound and is not yet approved by FDA for human consumption. For more in-depth knowledge about Cardarine read our complete article.

What is Cardarine (GW 50156)?

Cardarine or GW 50156 is a compound that is frequently thought as to be a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator). However, it is actually not the case, as GW 50156 or Endurobol is PRAR (Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor) agonist. This drug was initially formulated as a candidate for both metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. Later research on this compound has shown that it could potentially aids in increasing performance and capacity. Clinical studies have suggested that Cardarine can help in increasing endurance and improving overall cardiovascular health. In addition, it also assists in faster fat loss and increases your capacity to perform like a beast in the workout sessions.

GW 50156 Sarms was formulated in the 90s by Ligand Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline as the treatment of disease like diabetes and cardiovascular issues. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is the same company behind the development of LGD 4033. After going through lot of studies and clinical trials the compound was ultimately abandoned in 2007 when one of the study done by GlaxoSmithKline showed cancer development in rats due to Cardarine. Later on, more studies were done to dig down the issue and ended up in contradictive results. Even though Cardarine is not an approved compound due to safety concerns, bodybuilders and athlete started using it because of its incredible endurance and fat loss benefits. Some people also give it a try to improve their cardiovascular health. However, shortly after people started using Cardarine, the WADA (World Anti Doping Agency) added this compound and PRAR receptor agonists to the banned substances category.

How Does Cardarine Work?

As it is mentioned earlier, Cardarine is a PRAR receptor agonist, which clearly means it binds to the PRAR receptor to trigger some biological responses. The main working mechanisms that Cardarine has been associated with for being binding to the PRARδ receptor are as follows:

It helps in increasing the oxidative capacity in muscles, which in turn means the user will experience more fat loss and a massive boost in endurance levels.

It also helps in switching your energy source from glucose to fat, which also means suppression of Glucose metabolism.

It is suggested that Cardarine also helps in increasing the insulin sensitivity, which is the potential benefit to treat diabetes patients.

Glucose metabolism suppression basically means that the body will start using fat as an energy source instead of glucose. Because of the metabolic shift, Cardarine has helped many users to lose body fat easier and faster.

Is Cardarine Legal?

Before using any compound or drug it is quite imperative to know their legal status. As of June 2020, Cardarine or GW 50156 is considered legal to buy and use in every country around the world except for Australia. However, the legality status of Cardarine is bit different in professional sports.

It is important to note that GW 50156 is sold under the label of “Research chemical” or sometimes it is labeled as “Not for human consumption”. This is because it is not approved for human consumption by FDA (Food and Drug Administration). However, this doesn’t have anything to link with Cardarine legal status.

As per Australia’s laws, Cardarine is considered to be a Schedule 9 compound by the TGA, which means that it is considered illegal to use even with a doctor’s prescription. On the other hand, SARMs and MK 677 are legal in Australia with a doctor’s prescription.

However, when it comes to the sports, Cardarine or GW 50156 is considered a prohibited substance to use for professional athletes by almost all sports associations and leading bodies. Also, in the Olympics it is not allowed to use Cardarine by the participants because of the obvious unfair advantage that it can give in terms of better endurance and stamina. Besides WADA, GW 50156 is also been put on the list of banned compounds by the USADA (the United States Anti-Doping Agency and ASADA (the Australian Anti-Doping Agency).

Cardarine Side Effects

As we have discussed many details regarding Cardarine, let us take a look at the side effects of GW 50156. After conducting a lot of studies and researches on this compound, it has been revealed that it accelerates the development of cancerous tumors. The concern arises when the 2007 GSK conducted a study that showed an accelerated cancerous tumor development in rats after taking Cardarine. However, people are bit skeptical about this study, as absurd dosages of GW 50156 were used and that too for the long cycle periods. Since then there have been a lot of studies conducted that showed cancer development, but the whole thing about this concern is a bit controversial.

Though, there are no cases documented cancer in as of 2020 for the people using Cardarine. However, it is better to be careful and know in depth about the compounds that have some doubts related to cancer. Due to this controversy, Cardarine was also discontinued in 2007.

On the other hand, there are plenty of new studies that proved that Cardarine doesn’t cause any cancerous effects when used in normal dosages for normal cycle length. In order to prevent yourself from this serious side effects, it should be noted that Cardarine should be used for normal cycle length, i.e. maximum of 8 weeks. Also, the dosages should also be taken in normal range that is, maximum of 15-20 mg a day.

Cardarine Before and After Results

The ideal use of Cardarine is to take the dosage of 15 mg a day for 8-weeks to gain the maximum benefit. However, many users stacked up GW 50156 with a small dosage of 10 mg of Ostarine. This combination is usually considered a power dose to get rid of all fat, while keeping up all the gains of muscle mass. Also, Cardarine helps users to get a leaner physique. As per various reviews, users have lost and dropped at least 9% of body fat from 15 to 16% body fat and gained about 2 lbs of muscle. However, these results are only expected to achieve with a careful diet and training. Moreover, Cardarine offers amazing endurance benefit, which makes workouts and cardio easier for many users. Also, it has been reported by many users that Cardarine has the healing properties for the liver, kidneys, and heart. It is considered quite similar to Stenabolic due to its effects, but GW 50156 is considered more effective for fat loss and boosted endurance.

On the other hand, the users who have underwent 8 weeks cycle of Cardarine with a dosage 20 mg day without Ostarine, experience about 5% loss of body fat and managed to keep most of his muscle mass. However, all these results are achieved with good strength training and workout sessions for at least 3 to 4 times a day along with a healthy lifestyle and moderately clean diet.

Cardarine GW 50156 PCT CYCLE

As mentioned earlier, Caradarine isn’t a SARM and it is also non-hormonal, which means it would not cause any suppression for natural production of testosterone. This eventually means that it doesn’t need a PCT (Post Cycle Therapy) after using Cardarine. PCT is actually a very serious thing that can lead to serious side effects. PCT is a necessity with steroids cycle, but this is not the case with SARMs.

Where To Buy Cardarine?

While Cardarine compound is available on different websites, you must ensure to buy a high-quality one to get good results and without the fear of any imposed side effects.

In addition, it is very crucial to buy GW 50156 from trusted companies to avoid using bunk and fake products.

Conclusion

At the end, we would like to say that though Cardarine is a compound that has incredible benefits like increased endurance, and faster fat loss; still there are lot of concerns linked with this compound. A lot of people are scared off using Cardarine because of its association with the risk of cancer. Also, Cardarine is preferred by people as it can be stacked with compounds like Ostarine and LGD-4033 to keep up the lean muscle mass and cut the fat or bulk up without putting on any fat. However, these compounds are not at all magical pills and are not recommended to use for longer terms at all. It is better to use legal SARMs alternative and do training with healthy lifestyle to get your desired body.