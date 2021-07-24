Cho enters 38th Assembly District race

Annie Cho, a small-business woman and Realtor, announced this week her candidacy to for the 38th Assembly District, which includes communities in the Santa Clarita, Simi and San Fernando valleys.

“I am running to make sure that working families and small business people are an integral part of our rebounding economy,” said Cho, who resides in Porter Ranch.

Despite “seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” she said many working families and many small business owners are still struggling.

“We need to make sure that they can get back on their feet because they are such an integral part of our economy,” Cho said.

In 2020, Cho received the most votes of five Democrats running to fill the seat vacated by former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita.

Smith’s seat became vacant last year when she ran for the congressional seat abruptly vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, in fall 2019.

“I want to make sure I finish this race and cross the finish line,” Cho said. “I’m proud of the fact that even with five Democrats on the ballot, I still got the most votes amongst the Democratic candidates.”

In this election cycle, Cho said she’ll make preserving democracy her first priority and an ongoing priority.

“We are at a very dangerous time and space, and we need to make sure that our voting rights are protected and that our American way of life can continue,” she said.

Getting working families back on their feet is also a top priority for Cho.

“In particular, women (are) having to deal with wearing even more hats than before because many of our adult children with their children are moving back in to our homes,” she said.

Cho, a product of public education, said she’ll fight and advocate for “accessible, affordable public education.”

“If we do not have quality, assessable, affordable public education, what are we doing to the future generation of our workforce and the economy?” she said.

Cho also said she’ll be encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is so important in order for us to all be able to get back to our jobs and work and lifestyles that we were familiar with,” she said.