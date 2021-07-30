County sets heat alert for SCV through Sunday

The Los Angeles County Public Health Officer on Thursday issued a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday, Aug. 1, due to the forecast of high temperatures.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the mid- to high-90s through Wednesday.

“Generally, in Southern California, in this time of year, we have warmer temperatures in those interior valleys,” Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Signal. “We do have high pressure that’s been persisting over the region, and we haven’t seen marine layer clouds reach that far inland for quite some time now.”

Phillips said the high pressure will persist into next week.

“It looks like temperatures are probably going to increase a little bit through the week for the Santa Clarita Valley,” she said.

County Public Health officials recommends keeping hydrated, avoiding strenuous workouts if you are wearing a mask and avoiding going out during the hottest hours of the day.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, in a prepared statement. “But we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated.”

All public libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley are cooling centers where people can get relief from extreme heat. Bridge to Home, at 23031 Drayton St., and the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, at 27180 Golden Valley Road, are also cooling centers in the SCV.

“It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” Davis said. “If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”