Crash, brush fire closes northbound 14 freeway in Acton

The Los Angeles County Fire Department knocked down a quarter-acre fire at 3:21 p.m. Friday afternoon off of Highway 14 near Crown Valley Road.

Fire crews are currently in the “mop up” phase of their response, wetting every part of the burn area, according to Jonathan Matheny, a Fire Department public information officer.

“The last thing we need is the winds to kick up, take an ember and pick it up out of the dust and throw it into the brush and start that brush fire up again,” he said.

Winds carried a fire that had started on the side a big rig, which had collided with a car on the northbound Highway 14, to the nearby brush.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 2:54 p.m. closing all lanes on northbound Highway 14 south of Ward Road, according to Officer Stephan Brandt.

CHP updated that alert to a two-hour closure at 3:37 p.m.

Officers began clearing the highway following the incident, Brandt said, noting CHP will investigate the crash after reopening lanes.

Matheny said crews initially split up to tackle the brush fire and the car fire before the department issued a first-alarm response to the brush fire.

“We had a brush fire going on, plus we had a person trapped on the same incident going on at the same time,” he said.

Two people were airlifted from crash site and firefighters extracted one person who had been trapped in a vehicle involved in the collision.

“One patient had critical burns,” Matheny said. “That one patient was air (evacuated) to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital).”