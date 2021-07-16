Democrats trail Garcia in fundraising for 25th District seat

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is leading the fundraising race in his bid to represent the 25th Congressional District for another two-year term.

Garcia raised $696,318.27 from April through June, according to the campaign finance figures published this week by the Federal Election Commission. Garcia, the only Republican in the race, raised more than $500,000 last quarter.

His campaign currently holds $822,554.61 in its coffers.

Garcia’s campaign reported fundraising $822,000 the second quarter of 2021, in a press release issued Wednesday. That total includes the nearly $700,000 shown in his campaign’s FEC filing, plus additional funds raised to support other conservative candidates.

“Mike raised $8222,000 with nearly $700,000 for his campaign and $125,000 to the Garcia Victory Fund that supports conservatives locally and nationwide,” said a campaign spokesperson.

Christy Smith, of Santa Clarita, leads the pack of Democratic challengers in fundraising. The former state assemblywoman raised $262,661.50 during that same reporting period, following a haul of $42,149.01 during the first quarter of the year.

Smith, a Democrat, represented the 38th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley, for one term in the Assembly. She challenged Garcia in a special and regular election in 2020, falling short of victory in the regular election by 333 votes.

Her campaign has $267,404.59 on hand.

Quaye Quartey, a business owner and retired Navy intelligence officer, brought in $191,861.09 after announcing his candidacy in early June.

Quartey, who moved his family to Valencia from San Diego this month, has $175,945.87, as of June 30, for future campaign expenses.

Rhoda Nazanin raised $21,206.32 in the second quarter. The Skirball Cultural Center employee received $34,965.46 in contributions from January through March 2021.

Nazanin, a former pastor and Northridge resident, has $16,549.57 in her campaign chest.

Simi Valley Councilwoman Ruth Luevanos raised $19,310.70 this past quarter. Her campaign has $14,601.68 on hand.

Dara Stransky, who joined the race June 9, did not file a July quarterly report with the FEC. She told The Signal she has not yet started fundraising.

Steve Hill, of Palmdale, is the most recent Democrat to join the race. He filed his statement of candidacy with the FEC on July 7, after the reporting period for the second quarter.