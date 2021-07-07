Detectives seek help in identifying petty theft suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a petty theft suspect who reportedly stole from an after-hours deposit drop box at a bank in Valencia.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, July 1, when the man approached the drop box at Pacific Western Bank, located at 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, according to a Nixle released by the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect then allegedly used a fishing rod mechanism to obtain a security deposit envelope containing $700 from inside the drop box.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify the man pictured.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Munoz of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 ext. 5139.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org, and refer to file No. 921-07694-0621-389.