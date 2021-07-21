Family, LASD ask for community’s help in looking for missing woman

Family members and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a Santa Clarita woman who was last seen earlier this month in Canyon Country.

In a statement released on their various social media accounts, LASD officials said they were searching for Krystie Rae Low, who was last seen on July 9 near the 3000 block of Sand Canyon Road.

“Ms. Low’s family has not seen or heard from her,” said the statement from LASD. “They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.”

Low was described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 135 pounds with straight brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of a face and skull on the left side of her stomach.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.