Fire breaks out south of Pyramid Lake, first alarm response called

A vehicle fire that spread to brush 1.5 miles south of Pyramid Lake resulted in a first-alarm brush response Friday.

The fire was first reported at 2:10 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, according to Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

|New Incident| #CanyonFire – #AngelesNF and @LACoFDPIO have responded to a fire near NB I-5, near Cherry Canyon. Currently, the fire is 3-4 acres. We have sent a full brush response. pic.twitter.com/Fc1Rwo1Txh — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 9, 2021

“The initial report was an RV hauling a boat, but it’s unclear if it was the RV or boat on fire,” said Matheny. “But one of them was on fire and spread to brush.”

As of 2:35 p.m., the fire had reached a total of 6 acres and was spreading in medium fuel headed uphill.

Angeles National Forest firefighters were in charge of the initial response, but asked for a full first alarm response from both their personnel and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as well.

The fire has been dubbed the #CanyonIC.