Fire breaks out south of Pyramid Lake, first alarm response called

A vehicle fire that spread to brush 1.5 miles south of Pyramid Lake resulted in a first-alarm brush response Friday.
The fire was first reported at 2:10 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, according to Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“The initial report was an RV hauling a boat, but it’s unclear if it was the RV or boat on fire,” said Matheny. “But one of them was on fire and spread to brush.”
As of 2:35 p.m., the fire had reached a total of 6 acres and was spreading in medium fuel headed uphill.
Angeles National Forest firefighters were in charge of the initial response, but asked for a full first alarm response from both their personnel and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as well.
The fire has been dubbed the #CanyonIC.