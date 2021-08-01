Fire burns half acre near Metrolink station

Los Angeles County Firefighters mop up a small fire in the riverbed near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Saturday, 073121. Dan Watson/The Signal
A fire under the Whites Canyon Bridge near the via Princess Metrolink Station burned a half-acre Saturday afternoon before being quickly extinguished. 

All but one responding firefighting unit had been released from their response by 2:46 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Firefighters responded shortly after 2:30 p.m., accessing the open space through a gate that enclosed the Metrolink Station. 

The station’s parking lot was the site of a temporary hazardous household waste event Saturday that saw more than 1,200 cars between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event ended at 3 p.m. 

Los Angeles County Firefighters mop up a small fire in the riverbed near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road that closed the Metrolink tracks for a shoret time in Canyon Country on Saturday, 073121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Metrolink service was temporarily halted while firefighting crews extinguished the fire. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the fire. A criminal report was not filed in connection with the fire, according to Sgt. Erik Jepson with the SCV Sheriff’s station.  

