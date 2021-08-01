Fires ignite in Gorman

Two fires ignited north of the Santa Clarita Valley near Gorman Saturday afternoon.

The Hungry Fire was the larger of the two at 320 acres as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Bernard Peters, a supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Peters said firefighters stopped the fire on two of its flanks, though he could not confirm if the entire fire’s progression had been halted. The department, he said, has been hitting the fire from the air in addition to its ground attack.

Los Angeles County firefighters halted the Posey Fire, which had been contained to 5 acres as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Posey Fire started shortly after 2:30 p.m. and had grown to 10 acres around 5 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

Peters said a majority of the resources dedicated to the Posey Fire had been reassigned to the Hungry Fire.

The California Highway Patrol reported the Posey Fire, he said, which CHP officers said a vehicle fire started when the flames jumped to the brush.

The Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, known for its off-roading trails, was closed and evacuated in response to the fire, according to a tweet from the recreation area’s Twitter account.

Firefighter-paramedics tend to a member of a hand crew who suffered from heat at the Posey fire. Dan Watson/The Signal

Two Chinook helicopters — one each from L.A. County and Ventura County — were called upon to battle the Hungry Valley fire. Dan Watson/The Signal