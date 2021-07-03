First COVID-19 patient dies at Henry Mayo since late May

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Friday its first death due to COVID-19 in more than a month.

This latest death, which occurred Thursday, brings the hospital’s total deceased due to the COVID-19 to 149 people.

Henry Mayo currently has 12 COVID-19 patients and five tests are pending, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. A total of 1,255 patients have been discharged by the hospital since the start of the pandemic.

County public health recommendations for all individuals to wear face coverings indoors returned Monday as the COVID-19 Delta variant circulates in the county.

The recommendation comes two weeks after businesses were able to reopen without mask mandates, physical distancing and capacity limits.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 549

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,251,224

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 5

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,492

Hospitalizations countywide: 280; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of July 2: 12, with 1,255 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 15, 14 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 28,231

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of July 1: 308

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of July 1: 69.1%.