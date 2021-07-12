Forex trading 101: Everything beginner traders should know

Are you planning to join the Forex market? Here’s everything you should know about trading foreign exchange currency!

Trading Forex is an activity that is now more popular than ever before. So popular that the traded volume is over $4 trillion a day. With the market experiencing a renewed confidence in a, hopefully, post-pandemic world, with more people looking for ways to earn some extra money, and financial information becoming more widespread these days, the Forex market is seeing an increase in the number of traders.

Now, with such an increase in popularity, you’ve likely heard a lot of people from your network talking about trading foreign exchange currency. Besides that, you’ve also probably seen plenty of ads from brokers. And, now, you are here, planning to start trading too.

Before joining the Forex market, read this article to learn more about how you should trade Forex if you want to find success.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/bmj1Vl77ZWM

Learn more about the Forex market

Like with just everything else in life, you can’t succeed at trading Forex without knowing the market inside out.

Being a successful trader means knowing all insights about the market you’re trading on. This is the only way to make informed trading decisions.

So, first things first, learn that the Forex market is the largest financial market in the world. This gives you plenty of opportunities to win some significant amounts of money.

This market also provides excellent flexibility. It is open 24/5, allowing traders like you to make money anytime you have the chance to trade without interfering with your other day-to-day activities.

Another essential thing you should understand about the Forex market is what influences it to move in a way or another. More precisely, this market has some speculative aspects, meaning that there are a few things you can predict and be right from time to time. Yet, there are also many things that you won’t be able to foresee precisely because the market is influenced by a number of factors, both external and internal, including:

Politics

Extreme weather events of disasters

Economic events

Supply and demand

You have to stay informed

Speaking of what influences the market and how it moves accordingly, here’s a very good piece of advice you need to know as a trader: you need to stay informed at all times.

Here’s the deal: if there’s an economic demand in a specific part of the world, the country’s currency’s value will suffer modifications, either increase or decrease. If you own that currency, it will mean losses or winnings for you. Yet, you have to act fast to sell or buy to make a profit or avoid losing money.

So, in other words, the trick with making a good trading decision is to speculate fast once things happen and react quickly based on how the market will move in consequence. But, to do that, you need to stay informed. Keep an eye on the news to be among the first traders to hear about the event and react accordingly with the most advantageous trading decision.

Give yourself time

Another essential thing you need to know as a novice trader is that gaining success takes time. You don’t just become a foreign currency exchange millionaire overnight. This is just fake marketing propaganda that trading Forex is an easy and quick way to build wealth. So, sorry to dash your hopes. Forex trading isn’t a get-rich-fast recipe.

Instead, you can win big with trading Forex as long as you give yourself enough time to gain experience, improve your trading skills, learn the market insight out, and gain the ability to foresee the market’s next move.

So, when you start trading Forex, don’t allow the impulsive gambler mentality of “make money now” to cloud your mind when trading. This will only guide you to poor trading decisions. Embrace the idea that you need to give yourself and your trading journey time to gain success.

Give your trading skills a try with a demo account

Forex trading might sound fun and easy in theory. What’s more, marketers also promote it as something everybody can do, from stay-at-home moms to busy entrepreneurs and the average employee. Well, this is somehow true. You don’t need extensive financial knowledge to trade Forex, especially since there are plenty of tools out there that can help you.

However, Forex trading might not be for everybody. You may not like it, or you may not be good at it. The goal is to try.

But what if you could try this activity to see if it’s right for you for free? Well, find out that you can with a demo account. Demo accounts give you access to trading on a platform that looks and acts precisely as normal ones do. The only difference with a demo account is that you’re not trading real money.

Choose the right broker

Picking a random broker when joining the Forex market is one of the worst mistakes you can make. In fact, the broker you choose to trade with can genuinely make the difference between excellent trading experiences and inferior and frustrating ones.

When choosing a Forex broker, you need to make sure that it checks a lot of essential things, including:

Reliability

Security

Good transaction costs

A quality trading platform

Trading tools

Trading educational materials

These are the things you should look for in a broker. Plus, besides that, you should also look for a broker that accepts clients from your country. For example, if you live in the US, you should choose a broker that accepts US clients.

What’s more, make sure that you check the broker’s reputation before depositing on their platform. Check online reviews from other traders, and don’t forget to check if the broker is regulated by the regulatory body from the country that it is active in.

Take it easy

Last but not least, you need to avoid diving straight in when joining the market. In other words, it’s best to start small when you are a novice because there’s no such thing as “beginner’s luck” when it comes to Forex trading. Every trading decision you make needs to be thought out well to ensure that you manage and minimize risks.