Hill ordered to pay more attorney’s fees

A judge ordered former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, to pay the attorney’s fees of Salem Media Group, one of the defendants in a case she brought against several parties over the publication of intimate pictures of Hill.

The court granted part of Salem Media Group’s motion for attorney’s fees during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 23. The company that owns RedState.com, which published the pictures of Hill, requested $69,231.25; though the court ordered payment of $54,496.75.

Hill is also collectively on the hook for more than $200,000 in attorney’s fees for William S. Hart Union High School District board member and conservative talk show host Joe Messina, RedState.com editor Jennifer Van Laar, and Mail Media, which publishes the Daily Mail, after a judge dismissed the latter two defendants from the case. Hill voluntarily removed Messina as a defendant.

Neither Hill nor Hill’s attorneys have responded to requests for comment from The Signal.

The judge referred to case to mediation, according to court records. A post-mediation conference has been scheduled for Aug. 23, 2022