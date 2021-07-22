Local activist dies at 54

Former Santa Clarita resident and activist David Gauny died July 10 at the age of 54 due to myocarditis.

Born in Richmond, California, on March 27, 1967, Gauny was a U.S. Navy veteran, business owner, entrepreneur and activist, who was passionate about the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The whole reason he became so active is just really his passion for doing the right thing for the community and what, in his opinion, was the best path forward for the community,” Gauny’s wife Nan said.

David Gauny with Bob Kellar, right to left. Courtesy

Gauny was involved in a number of local organizations and ran for Santa Clarita City Council in 2010. He was known to raise concerns over local issues, such as the expansion of a local hospital.

“He had a personality just bigger than life,” Nan added. “He was the most forgiving, most thoughtful, just the wittiest person I have ever met and would do anything in the world for anyone that was in need of it.”

Gauny sold his treasured sailboat and moved to Louisville, Kentucky, to be with Nan in 2018 and help raise his two step-children, Audrey and Owen.

David Gauny with his wife Nan and step-children Audrey and Owen. Courtesy

“He was just the perfect piece to this family, and the kids absolutely loved and adored him … and he took them in as his own,” Nan added. “We have a significant hole (now).”

The Gaunys purchased an RV just before the pandemic and spent the last year and a half traveling.

“We really got to utilize the almost two years that we had, just getting out and seeing this part of the country and spending time with the kids,” Nan said. “Every trip, there was some new memory and … a memorable experience from each trip.”

David Gauny marries, Nan, officiated by Bob Kellar. Courtesy

Former Santa Clarita Councilman Bob Kellar, who got to know Gauny extremely well through the years as both were involved in the Santa Clarita community — Kellar even officiated Gauny’s wedding — said he was devastated to hear of Gauny’s passing.

“Not only was he just a fine young man … he just had a very vibrant personality,” Kellar said.

Kellar described Gauny as a “workhorse,” who was involved in a number of charities and activities in the SCV community.

David and Nan Gauny, right to left. Courtesy

“He was a dear member of our community and did so many good things in our community, and on a personal level, I’m just heartsick to have lost his friendship,” Kellar added.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gauny’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children.