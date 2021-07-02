Man arrested after crashing into tree

Public safety officials responded Friday afternoon after a car was driven into a tree on the 25000 block of Orchard Village Road.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not report any injuries or transports for medical care, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy conducts a DUI test following the crash. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. and left the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

Murillo said sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of the traffic collision.

Sheriff’s deputies were seen conducting a field sobriety test before taking a man into custody.

A Sheriff’s Station official was unavailable for comment.

The man driving the vehicle is seen being taken into custody by Sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Dan Watson contributed to this report.