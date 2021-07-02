Man arrested after crashing into tree

A car crashed into a tree on Orchard Village Road Friday afternoon. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Public safety officials responded Friday afternoon after a car was driven into a tree on the 25000 block of Orchard Village Road. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not report any injuries or transports for medical care, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the fire department.  

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy conducts a DUI test following the crash. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. and left the scene shortly before 2 p.m. 

Murillo said sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of the traffic collision. 

Sheriff’s deputies were seen conducting a field sobriety test before taking a man into custody. 

A Sheriff’s Station official was unavailable for comment. 

The man driving the vehicle is seen being taken into custody by Sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Dan Watson contributed to this report. 

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

