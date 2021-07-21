Man arrested on suspicion of punching grandfather, spitting on grandmother

A local man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after he allegedly struck his grandfather and spat on his grandmother during an argument at a Canyon Country home Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to the 25700 block of Arcay Avenue regarding a family disturbance, according to Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a male struck his grandfather with a water hose and spat on his grandmother,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies detained a male matching the suspect description. During the investigation, deputies confirmed the suspect had physically assaulted his grandfather.”

The grandfather sustained a minor injury and was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The suspect was arrested for felony elder abuse, Arriaga said. He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.