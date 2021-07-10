Multi-vehicle crash sends two to the hospital 

A multi-vehicle collision in Castaic on Friday resulted in two people being sent to the hospital, according to officials.
The call for the collision was first reported at 2:17 p.m., near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Hasley Canyon Road, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It came in as three vehicles were involved,” said Lim. “A total of two patients were transported (to the hospital).”
The status of the patients was unknown as of the publication of this article.