One patient was sent to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision in Valencia on Monday.

The call was first received at 10:19 a.m. on the 25000 block of Avenue Stanford, according to Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Matheny confirmed that the call involved a man who was transported to the hospital.

The status of the patient was unknown as of the publication of this story.