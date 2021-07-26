Pedestrian reportedly struck by vehicle in Canyon Country

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in front of In-N-Out Burger in Canyon Country Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of someone hit by a vehicle on Sand Canyon Road, near Highway 14, shortly before 5 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Units were just arriving on the scene around 5:15 p.m. and no further details were available, Flores said.

No injuries were reported, and no transports were made as a result of the incident, Flores later added.