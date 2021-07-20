Possible assault with a deadly weapon prompts law enforcement response

Law enforcement and Fire Department officials responded to a possible assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall on Tuesday.

The report of the stabbing was received shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue and 8th Street.

Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call in Newhall.

“He wasn’t there when we got there but we’re looking for him,” said Royal, adding that the original report said that the suspect was seen using a knife.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20’s wearing a red bandana, black pants and shirt carrying a black backpack.

He was last seen running southbound on Railroad Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.