Rapid job growth is recharging the California economy amidst COVID-19. Just before California’s summer reopening, the Golden State added over 100,000 job for three consecutive months in a row. Notably, CA has nearly cut its pandemic 16% unemployment rate in half since businesses have started reopening. Indeed, it has accounted for nearly 40% of the nation’s overall job growth. Undoubtedly, California residents looking to break into the job field need to know which careers are supercharging economic growth. This way, they can find a sustainable job for long-term success. Read on to learn about how rapid job growth is recharging the California economy amidst COVID-19.

Home Health And Personal Care Aides

First, home health and personal care aides are one of the fastest-growing jobs in California. In five years, this career field has grown by over 400%. Often, home care offers more convenience for patients than receiving treatments through outpatient services, physician’s offices, or hospitals. Thus, many patients are looking for home health aides to treat chronic illnesses and cognitive impairments. In addition, older adults are hiring health aides to assist with bathing and dressing. Depending on the patient’s condition, these care aides may check their temperature, pulse, and breathing. Of course, the personal care aide might administer medication as well. Definitely, home health and personal care aides are one of the fastest-growing jobs driving the future of healthcare in the US.

Software Developers

Next, the software development industry California is empowering economic growth through the pandemic. From 2018 to 2028, studies project over 1.3 million job openings in the California development field. With a nearly 29% job increase, software development occupations are projected to grow much faster than the average job growth rate. Notably, the rise in websites and mobile technology is accelerating application development demand. In addition, advanced tools are fueling rapid growth as well. For example, many development enterprises are using JFrog Pipelines to ship updates faster and automate code. In addition, this tool provides end-to-end orchestration to optimize build, test, and deployment processes in the devops pipeline. Thus, developers can release software faster to meet the growing demand. Absolutely, software development is recharging the California economy amidst COVID.

Actuaries

In addition, actuary science is another fast-growing career field recharging the California economy. According to recent data, actuary job employment is projected to grow by nearly 24% from 2019 to 2029 in California. Typically, these professionals analyze statistical data to forecast risk and liability for benefit payments. For example, they may assess accident, sickness, and disability rates to develop probability tables. Then, they can determine the required insurance rates and cash reserves necessary to pay future benefits. Increasingly, organizations are hiring actuaries to manage their financial activities, negotiate contracts, and analyze health-related data. Notably, California’s colleges and universities are empowering the actuary workforce with applied mathematics, statistics, and actuarial science degree programs. Undoubtedly, actuary job growth is fueling the California economy.

Wind Turbine Technicians

Moreover, futuristic wind turbine technicians are one of the fastest-growing jobs fueling California’s clean energy economy. By 2024, this profession is projected to grow by nearly 250%. As more companies use turbines to convert wind energy into electricity, more organizations require professional technicians. Indeed, windtechs install new turbines, perform maintenance checks, and make repairs when needed. In addition, these professionals troubleshoot electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic issues in the turbine tower. This way, they can collect turbine data for testing and make sure they operate properly. To become a wind turbine technician, most professionals attend train school. Upon securing a position, their employer offers further on-the-job training as well.

Construction Workers

Furthermore, construction workers are another career fueling economy growth in California as the state reopens. For example, paving, surfacing, and tampering equipment operator positions are projected to grow nearly 26% from 2016 to 2026. In addition, drywall and ceiling tile installers are one of the fastest-growing careers as well. Notably, residential and commercial construction projects are fueling job growth. Simultaneously, home remodeling projects also call for new drywall and ceiling installations. As the real estate market continues to grow, construction workers will be needed to make home improvements and new building infrastructure. Certainly, construction workers are driving economy growth through California.

Rapid job growth is recharging the California economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. First, home health and personal care aides are one of the most in-demand professions as patients seek comfortable, convenient care. Next, software development is a fast-growing field, fueling business growth and providing critical technologies. In addition, many organizations require actuaries to assess statistical data and calculate risk. Moreover, wind turbine technicians are fueling the green economy. Furthermore, construction is another rapidly growing industry driving economic growth. Consider these points to learn about how rapid job growth is recharging the California economy amidst COVID-19.