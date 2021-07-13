Rejected invitation to dance ends with man being arrested on suspicion of battery

A 64-year-old Woodland Hills man was arrested on suspicion of battery Friday after his invitation to dance with a woman was rejected.

On the night in question, deputies say they received a call late in the evening that a battery had occurred in a bar on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect approached the victim’s daughter and repeatedly asked her to dance while tugging on her,” said Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The victim told the suspect to let her daughter go, to which the suspect became angry and began physically assaulting the victim.”

The suspect was detained by deputies when they arrived, and the victim was able to positively identify their attacker during a field show-up investigation.

The victim ultimately declined medical attention and no other injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of battery and held in lieu of $20,000 bail.