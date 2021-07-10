Second Pitchess patient transported to hospital this week

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a medical incident at Pitchess Detention Center Saturday afternoon.

One patient was transported to a local hospital, according to Miguel Ornelas, a supervising fire dispatcher with the department.

Officials at Pitchess Detention Center South Facility declined to comment about the incident, citing health information privacy law HIPAA.

Officials at the detention center’s three other facilities – North County Correctional Facility, North Facility and East Facility – were unaware of a medical incident when asked by The Signal.

Saturday marks the second patient from Pitchess transported to a local hospital since July 7. Los Angeles County Fire could not confirm that the patient was an inmate.

In addition to the two patients transported this week, at least 13 inmates have been transported to a local hospital since late May when The Signal reported on a string of overdoses at the prison.