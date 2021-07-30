Skyline X Drone Review [Updated] – Is It Scam or Legit

Drones are a great technological innovation. Their biggest benefit is for photographers. If you are a photographer and have been struggling to get a great aerial shot, then Skyline X Drone will be a boon. It is a drone that allows you to get the best photographs from high above.

Have you ever seen top-class drone photographs and videos and always wanted to take similar shots? You can now do it using Skyline Drone! Generally, such drones are very expensive. Skyline Drone makes available all the features of a top-class drone at a very affordable price.

What is Skyline X Drone?

Skyline X Drone is a quadcopter drone that can be flown in the sky to take top-quality photographs and videos from a height. It is a simple device that has amazing features that help you take photos and videos like a professional.

It is a battery-operated device where the battery can be recharged. It has a battery life of around 60 minutes. You can easily shoot up to 15 minutes of videos before needing to recharge the battery.

It is a sleek, portable drone that can be flown outdoors and also indoors. You can take 4K HD videos using the drone. It can even be used for surveillance making it a handy device to own.

Why get a Skyline Drone?

If you love taking photographs and videos, then you will know the importance of aerial shots. An aerial photograph or video will help you get a panoramic view. Such a photograph or video will help you make a mark with your photography.

Aerial photos and videos are great to take when you go on a holiday trip in the outdoors. Whether it is a boating trip or on a mountain, aerial photos are great to help you take professional photos. If you travel frequently, then you would like to have a drone to help you take such photos.

Drones are expensive equipment and if you want a reliable device, the price would be quite high. In case, you want a drone camera with great features and an affordable price, then Skyline X Drone is the solution.

Skyline X Drone is the perfect drone for all photographers. You can take this drone with you where you go. You can get top-quality HD photos and videos using Skyline X drone. You can even use the drone indoors to get photographs.

The best part is that Skyline quadcopter drone is a simple device easy to operate. Even a kid can operate it. The device works on batteries that can be recharged making it very convenient

to use. All the handy features of a top-quality drone are available at a cost-effective price. This is why you need to get a Skyline X Drone for your use.

Features of Skyline X Drone

It is lightweight and portable

You would think that a drone would be heavy and bulky to handle. Skyline X Drone turns this myth upside down. It is a lightweight device that is easy to handle and manage. It weighs around a pound.

It is a portable device that you can pack in your luggage. The motors can be folded inwards to create a compact package. This makes it convenient to take wherever you go unlike other heavy drones.

It is strong and durable

Because it is lightweight, you may think that the device would be fragile. This is not true! Skyline X Drone is a strong device that is robustly built. Even it falls down, it is not going to break or crack. This is a very useful feature that ensures this drone is a great buy.

Skyline Drone is a durable product. You don’t have to worry that the device will breakdown. It will last for a long time offering many years of service.

High quality images and videos

Skyline X Drone is equipped with a camera that can take the best quality photographs and videos. You can take high definition (HD) videos at 120 frames per second making them look professional.

The photographs taken using this drone are of good quality and up to a resolution of 12 megapxels.

Has a mobile app for control

One of the most important features of the Skyline quadcopter Drone is that it is easy to control. The drone’s control has been made easy and effective thanks to a mobile app that can be downloaded on to your smartphone.

You can easily start the drone, move it, and control its movement using the app. This is a great feature that ensures even beginners with no experience can use the drone effectively to take photos and videos.

Skyline X Drone Battery – Extended battery life

The drone has a battery that is special because it has an extended life of up to 60 minutes. You can fly it for up to 60 minutes. When you start shooting, you can take a video of anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. This makes it handy to use.

The batteries are rechargeable and you can recharge them once they run out of charge.

Panoramic photos

One of the most powerful features of Skyline X Drone is that you can take panoramic photos. The drone camera has a panorama mode that allows you to get a wide view from a height. These photos would be great and be the attraction in your photo collection.

You can take the drone up to a height of 3,000 feet. The panorama photos would be stunning and can help make your photos look professional.

Easy to manage

Skyline X Drone is easy to manage. It has a controller that is so simple to use that even a kid can use it. The controls are easy and navigation is smooth. This will allow you to shoot photographs like a professional.

Skyline X drone is fast in the sky. It can fly for a speed of up to 19 meters per second. The top transmission distance is 4 km.

Useful for surveillance

Skyline X Drone is not just for taking photographs but can also be used for aerial surveillance. You can use this drone as a part of the security system of your house or building. You can fly the drone from the top of the building and get a view of the entire outside.This has another benefit where the drone would be useful in search and rescue operations in areas that are not easily accessible by foot.

Gravity sensor

One of the attractive features is the gravity sensor. It allows you to stabilize the image. Altitude holding is a feature that ensures you can shoot like a pro.

Slow-mo mode

The slow-mo mode allows you to shoot in slow motion. This is a great feature of the drone that allows you to use its camera in the most effective way. You can use it to take videos in slow motion that would look great.

Skyline x drone specs (specifications)

● Drone battery: 1 x 3.7v 500 mAH LIPO

● Frequency: 2.4 GHz

● Gyro: 6 axis

● Charging time: 60 to 70 minutes

● Running time: 15 to 31 minutes

● R/C distance: 80 to 100 meters

● FPV range: 30 meters

How does Skyline X Drone work?

The Skyline Drone works in two ways.

The product can be operated using a remote control device. You can use the controller to fly the drone and get it to move around in the sky. You can use the drone to take photos and videos through the controller.

The second option is to make it work through an app. You can download the mobile app for the drone and use it to control the drone and take photos and videos. It is easy to use this app.

What makes Skyline Drone so special?

Skyline Drone is a special quadcopter drone that has a host of amazing features. These features make this drone so special. You can fly this drone to take great photos and videos. All this comes at an affordable price, which is what makes the drone special.

The drone camera can be used to take 4K photos. The high resolution photos, the panoramic view, slow motion video feature, and the image stabilization options are all great features that make the drone special.

The design of this drone is such that it is easy to use. It is lightweight and can be taken anywhere you go. It is simple to use and can be managed using a remote control or a mobile app. The ease of use of the drone camera is without a doubt a special feature of this product.

It is a sturdy and durable device. The material used to make this drone is strong thereby ensuring it is less likely to break even if it falls.

You can use the drone for multiple purposes. You can use it to take photographs or videos. You can use the device for surveillance as a security device, though if security is your main concern then there are better, more expensive options out there.

How to Use Skyline Quadcopter Drone?

Skyline Drone is easy to use. This quadcopter can be flown outdoors and indoors to take top quality photographs and videos. Here is how you can use it:

Step 1: Fit the batteries in the drone and also in the controller device. You can also download Skyline drone app on your mobile phone to fly the drone.

Step 2: Use the button on the remote or the option given in the app to start the drone. The drone’s blades start moving and it takes off.

Step 3: You can use the remote or the app to move the drone in the sky. You can steer it up, down, left, or right using the controls. Taking photos and videos happens at the click of a button.

Is the Skyline Drone Good?

If you’re looking for a lightweight, portable, and compact aerial camera, the Skyline x Drone is it. The device weighs 85 grams, can fly at speeds up to 19 meters per seconds, and has a good level of accuracy. Don’t forget it has a good battery life also.

Pros and Cons of Skyline X Drone

For this skyline drone review article to be complete, we have to take a look at the various pros and cons of the drone. Before buying any product you need to go through the pros and cons so you can get a complete and holistic knowledge base about the product.

Pros of Skyline X Drone

1. Skyline Drone can fly at a speed of 19 meters per second making it fast and allowing it to cover long distances easily.

2. It is lightweight device and is portable. This makes it travel-friendly. If you want to take photos and videos while on vacation, the product is great to use.

3.You can operate this drone device by using a remote control or a mobile app. This makes it easy to use. Operating the drone is simple making it a user-friendly device.

4. The drone is operated by battery and the batteries can be recharged. This allows you to use it for extended timings. This would be handy to use when you are outdoors.

5. Flight stability feature and its electronic image stabilization makes it relatively easy to use to take great photos and record videos with high video quality

6.You can take 4K HD photos and videos. The panoramic mode allows you to get great views from a height. The drone has a feature allowing you to shoot slow motion videos with high video quality.

7.You can use the drone for surveillance. This is helpful to reach destinations difficult to reach by foot making it helpful for use in search operations.

8. The device and its propeller blades are durable thanks to the high quality plastic used. It is unbreakable and can remain undamaged even if it falls from the air.

9.The GPS feature allows you to retrieve the drone if it runs out of battery. This is a great benefit that ensures you don’t lose the drone outdoors.

10. It is a great drone with the best possible features and is available at a very affordable price. This makes it one of the best products of its type that you can buy.

Cons Of Skyline X Drone

1.) Skyline Drone is not available in stores. If you want to buy it, you need to get it only from the manufacturer’s own website.

2.)The drone is sturdy and durable but it is not waterproof. If it falls in water, there is a chance of it getting damaged.

Who is Skyline Drone for?

If you love photography and want the best quality outdoor photographs, then Skyline Drone is the perfect device for you.

If you travel frequently and love to take photos and videos to show friends, then you can get this device. The photos and videos you take would be of the best quality. With a host of features like panoramic view and slow motion video, you can take great photos and videos that look professional.

If you want a drone that is portable and can be taken wherever you go, then this is the product for you. It weighs just around a pound and can be folded and taken anywhere since it is portable.

If you want a battery-operated drone with an extended battery life, then Skyline Drone is a great product for you to buy.

If you are a beginner to using drone photography, then Skyline Drone is a great product to use. The product can be operated using its remote control and a mobile app. It is simple to use with easy controls. This makes it great for beginners.

If you want a drone that can be used indoors and outdoors, then this drone camera is meant for you. It is a versatile product that you can use for photography, videography, and surveillance.

This drone is for you if you are looking for a great drone camera at the best price. It is indeed a really good product for those who want value for money products. It is a sturdy product that lasts long ensuring you don’t have to spend money on repairs.

Who is Skyline Drone not for?

If you want a drone that is waterproof and you plan to use it near water or underwater, then this drone will not suit your purpose.

You can’t take videos of more than 30 minutes duration due to battery restriction. If you need to take longer videos, this is not for you.

Skyline X Drone Customer Reviews of Skyline Drone Here are some customer reviews for the product gotten from their website.

“Whether you’re a complete beginner or a more experienced flier. If you need it for business and media, Skyline X is an incredible piece of technology that can take your videos to a whole new level.”

– James P. | Ft. Myers, FL

“I feel like I’m going to use this for everything. I’ve had it less than a week. I’ve already captured my daughter riding her bike without training wheels for the first time. I found a ball she launched onto the roof a few weeks ago, and helped my boss film some promotional video for the company. Haven’t crashed it yet!”

– Jillian R. | New York, NY

“I love taking this thing to the beach at sunrise and sunset. It really does give you a bird’s eye view of the entire ocean. You really see it from their perspective. When it’s far enough out over the water all the people look little dots walking along water. The lights reflects off the water crystal clear. The HD is really cool.”

– Dale B. | San Diego, CA

“Drones are getting more advanced and dropping in price as time goes by. But they’re still not cheap by any means. To get a drone with a high-quality camera that creates stunning aerial

photos and video like this at this price is almost unheard of. This is one of the best drones on the market and great value.”

– Bob C. | Breckenridge, CO

Who is the manufacturer of this product and How Can You Contact Them?

Skyline Drone is available for sales from its manufacturer on their website. The manufacturer/company name as given on the website is SkylineXDrone.com. Their contact information as gotten from their website are;

Skyline X Drone

Address – 2 N Tamiami Trl #708 Sarasota, FL 34236 USA

Phone – 855-399-4452

Email – [email protected]

How much does Skyline Drone cost? Skyline Drone Review

Skyline Drone is priced at $199.99. However, there are offers from the company that allow you to get the products at a great discount. You can get a 50% discount if you order immediately. The sale price is $99.99.

In case you want an additional drone or want it to gift it to your loved ones, you can buy multiple products. If you buy 2 drones, you will get 1 free. The prices is $197, which makes the effective discount 66%.

If you buy 3 drones, you will get 2 drones free. The sale price is $297, which works out to a discount of 71%, which is a huge savings.

Where to buy Skyline Drone?

Skyline Drone is available for sale only online. You can buy the product directly from the manufacturer from its website. The website offers a guaranteed safe checkout process. You can make payments through Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, or PayPal. Delivery is done by United States Postal Service.

What comes in the box?

In the box, you will get the following:

● 1 Skyline quadcopter drone.

● 1 remote controller with transmitter.

● 1 rechargeable drone battery.

● 1 charging cable.

● 1 user manual.

30-day money-back guarantee

Skyline Drone is offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This guarantee is given by the company as an assurance to buyers regarding its quality. This money-back guarantee is given so that customers are assured that they will get a replacement if they are not happy with the product.

Skyline Drone will refund your money or replace your product if there is some problem with it. If you are not happy with the product, you can send it back. This offer is valid for 30 days after purchase. Their contact information is given above so you can contact them if you are not satisfied.

Conclusion

Complete and comprehensive information about Skyline Drone product was presented in this article. The information about the product specifications, features, pros and cons, and pricing should help you know all about the product.

And as a consequence help you make a decision on buying the product. In case you still have doubts, take a look at these questions:

● Do you like photography and videography and are looking for the best drone? ● Do you want a lightweight and portable drone that is easy to use?

● Do you want a fast, durable, sturdy and foldable drone?

● Are you looking for a value-for-money drone with all features?

If you answer to any of these questions is yes, then you should consider buying Skyline Drone quadcopter. The drone has a large set of attractive features that makes it a value buy. You can use it to take high-resolution photos and videos. There are features that allow you to take slow-motion videos and panoramic views.

The drone is quick. The product can be used to take photos from great heights. It works on batteries that can be recharged. The drone is a portable product that is ideal for people who like to travel a lot and want to take it outdoors.

The Skyline quadcopter can be operated easily use a remote and its mobile app. Skyline Drone has a 30-day money-back guarantee. This is an assurance from the company so you can go ahead and buy the product directly from the company online.

