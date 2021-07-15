Supes approve Acton commercial center, Castaic nonprofit’s lease

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.

The center, which includes a 3,300-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru services, a 6,000-square-foot retail building and an accessory storage structure, is set to be located on vacant property approximately 320 feet southwest from the intersection of Crown Valley Road and Sierra Highway.

The applicant is set to work with the county’s Department of Regional Planning to proceed with plans for the center’s construction.

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion authorizing the county to lease property located at 38200 Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, commonly known as the Warm Springs Rehabilitation Center, to the Hollywood Impact Studios Rehabilitation and Vocational Corp.

Hollywood Impact Studios is a nonprofit that works to provide vocational training for people coming out of jail, prison and long-term drug recovery programs in the film industry.

The center provided residential alcohol and drug recovery services to county residents since 1967, and when services were consolidated to the Acton Rehabilitation Center, the 5.8-acre property, which includes cabins, a two-story residential structure and an on-site sewage treatment plant, became available.

Hollywood Impact Studios has been leasing the property for some time and was occupying the property on a holdover basis as the lease had expired.

The motion gave the organization a new lease with a three-year term, along with two three-year options to extend, for a total of nine years.

The nonprofit is not expected to pay rent if it continues to provide vocational and training services on the property, any necessary refurbishments of the county buildings, and is responsible for all operating and maintenance expenses and tenant improvements associated with its occupancy.