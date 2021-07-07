UPDATE: Traffic shut down following fatal motorcycle crash

A fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle shut down traffic near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m. with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reportedly shutting down traffic in both directions in response, according to Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the “motorcycle down,” with an ambulance dispatched to the scene, according to spokesman Henry Narvaez.

A fatal motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

At least one person was killed as a result of the incident, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga confirmed.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised the public to avoid the area as deputies conducted an investigation, with lanes in both directions reportedly set to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Eastbound traffic on Soledad Canyon Road remained shut down from Bouquet Canyon Road into the afternoon as sheriff’s officials conducted their investigation of the crash.