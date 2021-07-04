Two brush fires reported near SCV

Two brush fires were reported near the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday within minutes of each other, threatening structures and prompting calls for evacuations.

The first incident was reported near southbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Gorman Road, just after 1:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Haralson.

The fire, dubbed the #TumbleweedFire, was reported to have grown to more than 10 acres by 2 p.m., with Kern County Fire Department assisting and a second-alarm assignment requested, meaning the addition of fixed-wing aircraft and additional ground support, Haralson explained.

The Tumbleweed Fire burns near Interstate 5 in Gorman on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Courtesy of PG&E

Across the valley, another second-alarm blaze was reported less than 20 minutes later, shortly after 1:45 p.m., on the 10500 block of Dale Road in Agua Dulce, Haralson added.

The second fire, dubbed the #DulceFire, had reportedly burned 4 acres, with structures threatened shortly before 2:30 p.m., per fire officials.

Gusty winds from the west were driving both fires at a rapid rate, with the Tumbleweed Fire reportedly growing to approximately 200 acres by 2:30 p.m. and evacuations ordered for residents south of the Gorman Off-Highway Motor Vehicle area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 makes a water drop on the Dulce Fire in Agua Dulce on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Courtesy of Austin Dave

By 3 p.m., firefighters had stopped forward progress of the Dulce Fire at approximately 4 acres, with 40% containment, fire officials reported.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised the public to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to proceed through.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.