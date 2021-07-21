Deputies called to Ulta Beauty for the third time this week

Deputies respond to a report of a robbery at Ulta Beauty on Magic Mountain Parkway on Wednesday. Dan Watson / The Signal
Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at Ulta Beauty in Valencia on Wednesday, marking the third time deputies have responded to the beauty product store in a week. 

The Wednesday report came in at 2:12 p.m. on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway and was initially reported as a grand theft, according to Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

A crime broadcast sent out at approximately 2:25 p.m. reported that the two suspects had taken approximately $6,000 in beauty products and had used force in the commission of the crime, reclassifying the incident as a robbery.  

The suspects were described as a man and woman who fled the scene in a blue Toyota four-door heading east on Magic Mountain Parkway.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

