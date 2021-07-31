Valladares opens nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month honorees

During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic-descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.

The monthlong celebration of Hispanic heritage starts Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. The United States has been celebrating this time as Hispanic Heritage Month since 1968.

“We are accepting nominations for any outstanding Latino that has been contributing to our community,” said Patsy Ayala, a representative with Valladares’ office. “I want to open this nomination to the community because probably there’s an outstanding student that we don’t know is there.”

Ayala said the Assemblywoman will honor a total of 30 people, or one each day during the month, with a special recognition in honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Several events have been scheduled to celebrate Hispanic heritage in September and October.

At Santa Clarita City Hall on Sept. 14, the Santa Clarita City Council will issue a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month.

The next day, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance will have a celebration honoring the Latino Business Community.

The Chamber’s membership will nominate Hispanic-owned businesses for recognition at its Sept. 15 event.

“The SCV Chamber strongly believes a growing Latino population is a vital part of our diverse and expanding business community,” said Peter Warda, representing the Chamber, in a prepared statement. “We understand the importance in providing assistance and support for Latino-owned businesses and working with our members on how to best market to the Latino community.”

To submit a nomination, contact the Office of Assemblywoman Valladares at 661-286-1565 or [email protected]