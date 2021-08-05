5 Best CBD Creams: Top CBD Brands of 2021

At some point in our lives, we all encounter anxiety. Around 40 million Americans are diagnosed with clinical anxiety disorder, and many more suffer from anxiety on a daily or weekly basis. It might have a negative impact on your day-to-day activities and even on your relationships.

Although it is treatable, and there is a range of treatments available to help you overcome your worry. The bulk of therapies entail taking a large number of medications. However, many have turned to CBD for relaxing and reducing stress & anxiety, which is a natural and safe option.

However, it is important to get CBD creams from a reputed brand that produces high-quality, dependable products. Therefore, we have developed a list of the best CBD creams currently on the market and have provided you with a thorough understanding of what makes these top-quality products for anxiety relief.

Adding CBD cream to your daily health regimen may prove beneficial, whether you are looking for natural pain relief or just want to be calmer and less anxious. So, read our following guide to learn more.

Top 5 Best CBD Creams

Fab CBD: Best Overall CBD Cream Cheef Botanicals: Best Full Spectrum CBD Cream CBDistillery: Top Hemp derived Topical Medterra: Best on Budget Joy Organics: Best Organic

Factors We Considered While Making This List

Before we get started, let us have a look at the five characteristics we used to determine which brands are ideal for our users.

Opinions from Industry Experts

Although everyone has an opinion on CBD products, we believed it was important to hear from specialists in the field. This implies that we looked at content from well-known CBD industry testers, researchers, and consumers.

Product Reviews

Consumer reviews are one of the finest sources to gather unbiased information about a product. So, we looked at over 5,000 customer testimonials from brand websites and social media, such as blogs and Facebook, as well as open forum websites like Reddit to compile this list. We were able to learn a lot about what individuals believe about certain products by reading consumer reviews.

The Cannabis Radar

We adore The Cannabis Radar’s experts, so we happily asked them for their thoughts and opinions on some of today’s most popular CBD topical products. TCR was able to solicit feedback and opinions from its readers on various CBD topicals that are now popular.

Website Reviews

We spent countless hours evaluating brand websites to ensure the information provided by CBD companies was accurate. We compared this information to data made publicly available by researchers and scientists.

We also looked at each company’s transparency, including how hemp plants are grown, how CBD is extracted and processed, and any technology used in any of these processes.

Product Testing

Of course, we could not resist joining in the fun. We are happy to announce we put more than 15 different CBD brands to the test. This allowed us to assess a product’s efficacy, potency, safety, and value for money.

Best CBD Topicals On The Market [Review]

#1. Fab CBD: Best Overall CBD Cream

Fab CBD was created in 2014 and incorporated in October of 2017. This firm is one of the greatest CBD producers, and their staff has a combined 25 years of experience in the health industry. Fab CBD operates with a focus on health and fitness, pharmaceuticals, and supplements.

They exclusively sell non-GMO CBD products that have been third-party tested. It is interesting to use Fab CBD topical cream for skin care because it contains cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. This substance has the ability to reduce pain, stress, and tension as well as improve concentration and serenity.

Fab CBD cream is made with 600mg of CBD and is rich in antioxidants. Although it is not the most powerful choice available, it is a useful treatment for moderate to severe anxiety. It has a mild blood orange fragrance that you may enjoy when applied to your skin thanks to chamomile, cinnamon, and blood orange extract.

Features

Company Reputation

Fab CBD’s product line has gotten hundreds of positive reviews in just three years.

In the full-spectrum hemp sector, its CBD cream is making a big statement. Fab CBD has received 244/278 five-star reviews from consumers for this product. Concerned about the remaining 34 customers? Do not worry, as the reviews are never less than three stars.

Ingredients

Fab CBD cream is made with all-natural, non-toxic ingredients. Moreover, non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free ingredients are used. The cream has a good consistency and absorbs quickly. Hemp seed extract and other plant-based components are included as well. The cream is full-spectrum and contains cannabinoids for added advantages.

Pros

Superior-quality ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested for quality

Anxiety may be reduced by using the cream

Cons

Does not make it into the bloodstream

Consumer Experience

Customers adore this brand not just because of the product quality, but also because of the customer service staff. For frequent consumers, there are also specials, discounts, and a rewards program. To ensure complete customer satisfaction, Fab CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all CBD products. The company’s delivery service is either USPS or FedEx, which means your products will arrive in 3-7 days.

#2. Cheef Botanicals: Best Full Spectrum CBD Cream

It is a well-known fact that anxiety causes a slew of other problems, including depression, body pains, panic attacks, and more. The easiest way to avoid all of the severe symptoms is to start treating them as soon as possible.

Some people have significant physical aches, so it is best to start using CBD creams as soon as possible. Cheef Botanicals Relief Salve is made up of a variety of natural components that calm and soothes your body.

It has demonstrated outstanding effectiveness in the reduction of tension, and it has the potential to help with anxiety relief as well. CBD oil extract and hemp extract are used in the cream, which absorbs immediately into the bloodstream since the cannabis opens the bodily receptors. The cream should be stored in a cool, dark, and dry location to preserve its freshness.

Features

Vegan

The cream is gluten-free as well as vegan. It also contains organically-grown non-GMO hemp. Cheef Botanicals Relief Salve has been tested for purity and safety. It is critical to get a product that has been thoroughly tested to ensure it will not harm your skin.

The cream is also free of heavy metals and preservatives. It contains all of the certified items. The hemp extract is broad-spectrum, and the cannabinoids are pharmaceutical-grade, which are the two most crucial components.

Helpful Website

Cheef Botanicals believes in complete openness, thus their website is quite comprehensive and promotes the many benefits of CBD. There is also a lot of information regarding the proper dosage, and the third-party lab results are readily available on the company’s website.

Pros

Wide range of items and options available

Excellent third-party testimonials

Complete money-back guarantee

Naturally moisturizing formula

100% natural ingredients

Cons

Does not donate to a charity or provide aid

Customer Experience

Reading customer evaluations and other material on the company’s website demonstrates their commitment to offering reliable, safe, and effective products. Free shipping is available to all residents of the United States, whether they purchase a single item or multiple. If you are unhappy with the goods, you have 30 days to return them and receive a full refund.

#3. CBDistillery: Top Hemp derived Topical

Due to the fact that CBD topicals are less widespread than tinctures and oils, many customers have difficulty locating a firm that offers the right product for them. CBDistillery may be the perfect option for you if you are looking for a brand that offers a large assortment of topical CBD salves and creams.

CBDistillery debuted in 2016 and soon became one of the most well-known CBD brands in the United States. Many consumers like CBDistillery because of its affordable prices and its large selection of oils, candies, soft gels, topicals, and powders.

Moreover, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients are used, which signifies no animal testing was done during the manufacturing process. The cream has undergone laboratory testing to ensure its purity as well. So, you may rest confident knowing this cream has no artificial additives, fragrances, colors, or chemicals.

Features

Product Variations

CBDistillery made a wise option by offering both a CBD cream and a CBD salve with separate ingredients. Despite the fact that the CBD product has additional substances, the CBDefine product is still a product that is formulated better than others on the market.

Transparency and Third-Party Testing

CBDistillery’s CBD cream is thoroughly tested by a third-party laboratory to verify that no chemicals or other impurities are present. In addition, the tests also show that CBD is effective and that people use it.

The CBDistillery’s transparency policy mandates these results be made public on their website so anyone purchasing the product knows exactly what they are getting. This is an excellent technique to gain the trust of visitors to the website.

Pros

Uses non-GMO, industrial hemp grown in the U.S.

CBD creams, salves, and lotions available

500mg of CBD in cream

Exceptional brand image

Cons

There have been reports of shipment delays

Customers may have a difficult time contacting the team

Customer Experience

CBDistillery goes to great lengths to ensure its CBD creams are consistent and of the highest quality so its customers may enjoy all of the benefits of cannabidiol. The cream can be used as often as needed, and most users establish a post-shower regimen to help them recuperate from anxiety caused by a long day at work.

With over 500 great reviews for their CBD salve, the site experience is sleek and polished. This demonstrates the customers’ faith in this product in relieving their stress.

#4. Medterra: Best On Budget

Medterra CBD cream not only provides immediate, effective relief from muscular aches and joint pain, but it also aids in the reduction of anxiety, all at a reasonable price. Medterra CBD cream contains relaxing elements as well as necessary micronutrients. It is made up of all-natural components that help to keep anxiety away.

Natural hemp seed extract from organic farms is used in the cream. It contains skin-supporting vitamins that aid in the maintenance of proper skin health. These include 99% pure cannabidiol isolate, and it is put to laboratory and third-party testing. The cream contains no preservatives, artificial additives, heavy metals, or pollutants.

Each product supplied by Medterra comes with a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which will include information on the product’s batch number, ingredient profiles, and quality control techniques.

It is worth noting, however, that their goods are not tested for pesticides because, following the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s organic farming practices, they already avoid using any chemicals during the growing and extraction processes.

When compared to other CBD topicals, Medterra’s provides a cooling sensation as soon as you apply it to your skin. This, in our experience, provided an immediate burst of comfort even before the CBD started working.

Features

Third-Party Testing

In terms of quality, the corporation allows third-party laboratories to examine its products. This is despite the fact that the corporation has its own pharmaceutical-grade laboratories. Third-party testing is a common means of confirming a manufacturer’s product claims, and customers may access the test results for each product on Medterra’s website.

Extraction Process

Medterra uses CO2 extraction technology, which is both efficient and safe. They isolate the CBD from other chemical elements in the hemp after making the hemp extract. The final product is an isolate with higher CBD than other brands’ goods. They use MCT, coconut oil, as a substrate for CBD to boost its bioavailability.

Pros

Relatively inexpensive products

30-day money-back guarantee

Customers profit from one-of-a-kind products

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Some customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the money-back guarantee

Customer Experience

To achieve its mission of increasing customer understanding of CBD and its benefits, the company devotes time and resources to educating customers about CBD’s benefits and applications. They are also passionate about raising industry standards in the CBD business.

For orders of $99 or more, the firm offers free shipping to the United States. For American buyers, delivery is frequently within hours. The brand is known for having some of the most affordable CBD products in the same potency and sophistication spectrum.

The company has received over 1,900 cumulative reviews on their three CBD creams, and almost every single customer has given a five-star rating. That shows how well the product has done, and the customers have shown immense love for the quality of the products.

#5. Joy Organics: Best Organic

Joy Organics appears to be a place we would like to work as well as a place we would like to buy from, with a focus on family, a commitment to giving back, and a goal to provide premium, THC-free CBD products. In addition, the company has opened retail locations in Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

Joy Smith, who discovered CBD when she needed aid with sleep and other health difficulties, co-founded Joy Organics, which is a family business. The company is proud of its high-quality products and outstanding customer service. Joy just created a program in which a portion of its sales is distributed to various charities.

The THC-free ointment from Joy Organics comes in two variants — 500mg of CBD in a 1oz jar and 1,000mg in a 2oz jar. This ointment is hydrating and skin-beneficial. As soon as you apply this salve to your muscles or joints, you will feel immediate relief from any irritation or anxiety you may be experiencing at the time.

Lavender and eucalyptus mingle with earthy notes of beeswax and MCT oil in Joy Organics’ CBD Salve’s aroma. The scent of this product is a little stronger than some of their other topical items due to the waxy, oily base. However, it is not overpowering and will not overwhelm you. The overall profile is fresh, herbaceous, and medicinally understated.

Features

Consistency

The substance is a creamy yellow tint and has a waxy consistency. It is stiff in the jar, but it warms up quickly as you work it with your fingertips, melting into the skin and forming a protective barrier. It is a perfect consistency for protecting wounded skin, such as burns, while also providing antibacterial characteristics.

Natural Ingredients

Organic lavender and eucalyptus essential oils are among the natural ingredients in this salve. Aromatherapy uses lavender essential oil to help the mind relax. Eucalyptus essential oil offers clarifying and energizing properties that we find helpful in focusing on things other than our pain. Organic beeswax is also included in this salve, which hydrates, softens, and cures the skin.

Pros

Customer service is outstanding

CBD produced is high-quality, cruelty-free, and made in the United States

Returns and delivery are both free

Fairly priced in accordance with market standards

Cons

Only available in the United States

Customer Experience

The company’s charitable effort has demonstrated the owners are not just in it for the money. Customers have put their trust in the company’s products and have demonstrated a great deal of affection for them. On the official website, we saw extraordinarily positive reviews that were almost too good to be true. Despite some less-than-pleasant outcomes for a small number of people, practically everyone thinks the brand has effective products and is a top-notch operation from start to finish.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Cream?

When looking for a CBD topical, there is a lot of information to keep in mind. Let us start with the basics.

Potency

The first important factor to consider is potency. Because CBD does not easily travel through the skin, it is critical to utilize a high-concentration product for the best benefits. The usual potency of topical CBD cream and lotion is between 3 and 8mg per advised application. High-strength products include at least 8mg per intended application.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party testing indicates the product has been thoroughly examined by a third party lab. Independent laboratories conduct potency and purity tests on items and offer documented results. Reputable companies send their products to an independent lab for testing to ensure their safety and CBD content. So, only purchase things that have been thoroughly evaluated by a third party. If a website cannot back up its claims about the quality of its products with third-party test results, do not believe it.

Ingredients

When possible, choose all-natural, organic, U.S.-grown ingredients. This way, you will reap all of the benefits of the ingredients while avoiding the use of herbicides and pesticides. Most CBD topicals also contain other components like Aloe Vera and Menthol. These substances work together to enhance the effects of CBD and naturally help with inflammation, discomfort, and anxiety.

Brand Reputation

A brand with a strong reputation is one that is well-liked by its clients. This frequently indicates that the things it makes are of excellent quality and provide the desired benefits and overall experience. The importance of brand reputation in the CBD market cannot be overstated.

Transparency

Transparency is appealing to consumers now more than ever. They are curious about how CBD companies operate and their underlying business processes, such as how CBD is cultivated, manufactured, and extracted. A transparent corporation encourages discussion and client feedback, and consumers frequently regard these businesses as more dependable and trustworthy.

Extraction Process

The method used to extract CBD from organic hemp has a significant impact on the end product and its pain relieving tendencies. To extract CBD from hemp, you must apply pressure to the plant, which causes the plant to expel the oils it contains. When looking for CBD products, search for those that are extracted with supercritical CO2 rather than butane.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

When it comes to CBD creams, there are two types that are frequently available — broad-spectrum and CBD isolate. Cannabis is a complex plant that contains a number of components that contribute to its capacity to promote health.

The entourage effect is a term used to describe how these beneficial components interact together to form what is known as a broad-spectrum CBD product. Broad-spectrum CBD products are made using a special extraction technique that eliminates even the tiniest traces of THC, resulting in a product that anyone may take with confidence.

Website Experience

We use the internet to not only learn about companies but also to conduct product research and, eventually, make purchases. So, pay special attention to the website while selecting a CBD brand. Consider how easy it is to browse the products, how much information is available, and whether or not customer reviews and testimonials are available.

Shopping on the internet should be a pleasurable experience. The more appealing a website’s user interface and experience are, the more likely customers are to make a purchase.

Company Policies

When purchasing CBD from a brand, user-friendly practices are essential. Because the market is so competitive, an increasing number of businesses are now offering excellent shipping, return, and refund policies. Reward programs and discounts are two more significant company policies to examine. Many CBD firms provide discounts to military troops, veterans, and others who may be struggling financially as well.

Where to Apply CBD Cream

If you are just getting started with CBD cream, you might be asking where to put it to help with anxiety. There is no right or wrong answer, as the CBD molecules will reach your receptors and have a direct effect on your endocannabinoid system no matter where you put them. However, there are a few crucial locations that will provide you with the best outcomes.

Temples and Forehead

The temples and forehead are the areas where we recommend using the cream the most. When you massage CBD cream into that area, you are releasing tensions that can build up there when you are anxious. It also has a speedier effect when compared to utilizing it on other portions of the body. Moreover, you will benefit from a quick temple or face massage, which has been proven to reduce stress

Areas of Tension

When we are stressed or nervous, we tend to retain our emotions in the form of tension in our bodies. Some of us experience tension in our necks and shoulders, while others experience it in their hips and stomachs. It is a good idea to complete a body scan and observe where you are tense to get the most out of CBD cream. So, apply it to that area to help you relax both your thoughts and your body.

The Spectrum of CBD Ranges

CBD products are currently available in three concentration ranges. This makes it possible for everyone to locate something that meets their requirements. These are the three types:

Full-Spectrum

The term full-spectrum refers to a CBD product that has a high concentration of CBD as well as a number of additional hemp plant components. An entourage effect is created by the presence of other components or substances. The entourage effect describes how all of the other chemicals interact together synergistically to boost CBD’s ability to fight anxiety.

Broad-Spectrum

Broad-spectrum refers to the presence of other hemp-derived compounds in addition to CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD contains all of the naturally-occurring components, with the exception of THC, which is normally eliminated entirely or in a very small proportion. This makes it excellent for those who want to avoid THC completely.

Isolates

Isolates refer to products that only contain CBD. There will be no extra chemicals added to these items. CBD isolate is the purest form, which is free of any other hemp plant chemicals. THC should not be present in CBD isolation either. This may appear to be the best, but it is the least effective because it does not depict the entourage effect. However, CBD isolate is perfect for those who are allergic to other additives.

Possible Side Effects

CBD has been well researched, and the results indicate it is a safe and well-tolerated substance. While there are some possible side effects, they are usually small and include:

Tiredness and drowsiness

Diarrhea and nausea

Low blood pressure

Lightheadedness

Changes in appetite or weight

Dry mouth

CBD has the potential to interact with medications that are prescribed to you by your doctor. The good news is that trials utilizing large doses of pure CBD were the only ones to report these results. As a result, most people are unlikely to experience them.

However, before using CBD, we recommend speaking with your doctor or another trained healthcare practitioner, especially if you are taking prescription medication.

FAQs: CBD Creams

Q. What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid that has been extensively researched and identified in the Cannabis Sativa plant. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is another well-known cannabinoid. In addition to CBD and THC, the Cannabis Sativa plant has approximately 540 chemical components.

CBD and THC are cannabinoids that bind to certain cannabinoid receptors in the brain. THC is the chemical that causes the well-known high that many people identify with marijuana. Although CBD possesses none of these qualities, it still may provide a number of health benefits.

Q. What is anxiety?

Anxiety is described as persistent, difficult-to-control worry. Restlessness, weariness, difficulty concentrating or sleeping, and muscle tightness are all indicators of anxiety. In 2015, it was estimated that 264 million people were impacted by anxiety disorders. Today, this figure is likely to be substantially higher.

Although the exact cause of anxiety is unknown, genetics, particularly social interactions, and environmental variables may all have a role. Anxiety is frequently triggered by various things, such as medications, substance misuse, trauma, or certain memories.

Q. Is CBD effective in treating anxiety?

Humans, like mammals, have an endocannabinoid system. Its job is to communicate with receptors, cannabinoids, and endocannabinoids by sending and receiving messages or signals. Certain sensations, such as hunger, discomfort, tiredness, and emotion, can be aided by this.

In our endocannabinoid system, there might be an imbalance at times. This is where CBD comes into play. CBD, like antidepressants and antianxiety medications, works by activating neurotransmitters and restoring balance.

Q. Why is CBD being used as an anxiety treatment alternative?

When you suffer depression or anxiety, the best advice is to stick to your doctor’s recommendations. Therapy is frequently included in the treatment. CBD, on the other hand, has a favorable effect on the majority of people, including those with mental health issues. If you are using CBD for the first time, talk to your doctor beforehand, especially if you are taking other medications, as they may interact badly with CBD.

Q. Will CBD use result in positive drug tests?

CBD rarely shows up on drug tests and is very unlikely to result in a failed drug test. This, however, is entirely dependent on the formula consumed. If the CBD-to-THC ratio is the same, the result will not be favorable to customers. If drug testing is a part of one’s daily routine, a THC-free solution should be found, even if it is less than the standard 0.3%. Because the CBD creams are THC-free, they will not show up on drug tests.

Q. Is CBD oil for anxiety better than CBD creams?

No. CBD creams have been shown to be more effective than CBD pills because they do not need to be consumed and absorbed first. Topical creams can be used directly on the affected area and, therefore, act faster.

Q. How can you tell if someone is anxious?

Look for frequent indicators and keep a close eye on yourself in social and difficult circumstances. Any strange behavior, such as a lack of interest, quick breathing, tenseness, or grief that goes unnoticed, should be noted. If you notice such conduct, seek help as soon as possible.

Q. Will CBD finally put an end to your anxiety and depression?

CBD is a medicinal compound that offers several advantages, including the ability to safely restore the nervous system’s chemical balance. The most effective treatment for mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, is to restore chemical balances.

It takes time to use CBD to alleviate anxiety and depression. It takes awhile to make its way through your system and solve the issues that need to be fixed. As a result, while CBD alleviates anxiety and depression, you must be patient and allow it to take effect on you.

Q. Are CBD products legal to use?

CBD products derived from organically-grown hemp that contain less than 0.3% THC are allowed in the United States under federal law. You must, however, take into account the rules of each respective state. Some states, for example, have outright bans on CBD or only allow goods with no THC.

CBD can also be consumed while driving. If you consume a full-spectrum CBD product, though, you may have detectable THC in your system. If you are pulled over in a state where marijuana is prohibited, you could test positive for it.

In Conclusion: Are These CBD Creams Worth Your Money?

CBD has a long way to go, and we are ready to help. Several people who have previously relied on allopathic medicines for relief now have a new and better option that is both helpful and safe. We hope our guide has helped you learn everything there is to know about CBD cream. Our recommendation for you would be to go for Fab CBD for its potency and use of natural ingredients.

Obviously, we did not cover everything, but this guide should be enough to assist you in selecting the best brand for you. You can choose from any of the above-mentioned brands and you can also refer to this article for the best CBD creams for pain relief, as they are all legitimate and have been in this market for a long time. However, do not rush on the results. Instead, give them time to do their tasks. Overall, keep yourself safe and happy.