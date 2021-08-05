An attempting kidnapping was reported in Canyon Country on Thursday, prompting a response from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Officials said the call came in just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Humphreys Parkway and Lost Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Apparently, a civilian witness observed what he believed was a kidnapping,” said Stoll. “The potential victim was transported to Henry Mayo.”

The original report indicated that the victim could have been a woman, but additional information regarding the circumstances of the incident as of the publication of this article.

Any vehicle involved and all suspects remain outstanding, according to Stoll. No vehicle description was available as of Thursday at 11:15 a.m. as deputies were still on the way to Henry Mayo to interview the victim.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to collect evidence following an attempted kidnapping reported in Canyon Country Thursday. August 05, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.