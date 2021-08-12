Best CBD Gummies For Pain: A Buyer’s Guide – 2021

Who could have thought that a juicy, sugary, and delicious gummy can also help alleviate chronic body pain? CBD gummies are a type of cannabidiol edibles believed to have therapeutic properties that may allay a wide variety of physical pain and inflammation. These gummies are chewy, soft, and sweet; they are discreet and portable; you can eat them anytime and anywhere.

The gummies, therefore, are growing in popularity among people across the United States. People suffering from chronic pains are increasingly opting for these gummies instead of conventional medications, as they now believe that CBD gummies could offer a better, safer, and more natural alternative to those pills for chronic pain.

The market is flooded with hundreds of brands selling the best CBD gummies, with everyone claiming their product to be the best. But, behind all that glitter, not all is gold.

Chewing CBD gummies for pain relief may be a wiser choice as they are usually all-natural. But you need to be smarter and select brands that offer you the best results safely. That is to say that not all brands follow safe and healthy manufacturing practices or use all-natural and organic ingredients that could help you stay healthy and fit.

Buying any random brand could put you in harm’s way. Instead of getting pain relief, you may end up with other, more severe health problems.

But it is not easy to find a reliable brand selling high-quality products. And we understand how difficult a proper selection could get for you when you’re constantly bombarded with high decibel hypes.

So, to ease your predicament, we’ve shortlisted five of the best CBD gummies for pain based on a number of tested parameters. You can confidently buy any of the listed brands and enjoy your life free from the crippling pain and inflammation.

Our Selection Process For CBD Gummies

We understand that trust is everything in this industry. And, we want you to have that confidence in us to follow our guidance. We want you to know how we made a list – so that you can be at peace while following our recommendations and guidelines.

To create this list of the Top Five Pain-relieving gummies, we put in tons of research and burnt the midnight oil to find you what’s perfectly potent, safe, and pure. We probed hard into nearly all the brands selling CBD gummies, found out their hemp sources, their extraction methods, the ingredients they use, their reputation in the market and industry, their customer care policies, and several others.

But, in giving you our best suggestions, we emphasized more on the quality quotient and included brands only when we were 100% satisfied with the quality, safety, and potency. We did keep the prices of these gummies in mind, as well, when compiling this list.

We followed these steps to compile this list of the best CBD gummies for pain:

Sought the opinions of 9,000 of our direct followers, subscribers, and readers to get their thoughts on the best CBD gummies. More than 5,500 individuals took part in the survey

Observed user feedback on blogs, forums, and web pages

Sought expert opinion from within the industry and medical professionals, too

Personally tested each of the ten finalists to narrow down to the five we have mentioned above

5 Best CBD Gummies for Pain Relief [Full Reviews]

#1. FabCBD Chews (FabCBD) – Top Rated & High-Quality CBD Gummies

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Runner Up & Most Potent CBD Gummies

#3. CBDistillery – Best For Day Time Usage

#4. Hemp Bombs – Best Variety of Flavors

#5. CBDFx – THC-Free CBD Gummies

#1. FabCBD Chews: Top-Rated & High-Quality CBD Gummies

It is a strong CBD gummy brand because of its outstanding quality and purity. People who ingested the brand have given positive feedback. Many said they found the product’s therapeutic components relatively high. FabCBD Chews from FabCBD successfully met all our parameters.

Lab test reports of the gummies show they’re perfectly harmless. FabCBD gummies are also quite effective. A user who met with a parachute accident swears by them, even though he occasionally eats other gummies to get better sleep.

FabCBD procures its hemp supply from Colorado and is, therefore, natural, GMO-free, and of good quality. They’re suitable for vegans, safe for people with existing health problems (but see your doctor if you’re unsure), and are gluten-free.

These men at FabCBD are serious about following the rules. They follow the law. It is beneficial to the business as a whole, and it also fosters trust.

The company has earned many high ratings but bagged quite a “zeros” too, but for all the right purposes. Zero percent pesticides, zero percent heavy metals, zero percent solvents, and zero percent pollutants were found in the cultivation process. That is incredible!

FabCBD gummies, Chews, contain 25 milligrams of CBD isolate and no THC. This, we feel, is very impressive.

Difficulties you face while doing light workouts because of the pain you have long been sustaining impede your life and living. And that frustrates you, makes you depressed, and often causes anxieties in you. FabCBD gummies may give you the relief and cure you have long been in quest of.

The gummies may not only successfully treat severe long-term pain, but also they may once again ensure you the freedom to move freely without pain and maintain a healthy lifestyle again. They may also be good for your mood. Many people remarked that they have started experiencing pleasure exercising and staying healthy after trying the FabCBD gummies.

HIGHLIGHTS

Variety:

Fab’s CBD gummies come in multiple types. Apart from Chews, the company makes Sleep Gummies, which are nighttime options, acai flavored, and broad-spectrum CBD edibles. Fab’s Anytime Gummies are equally mouth-watering, THC-free, and can be eaten anytime you crave a CBD treat.

Best CBD gummy for Pain:

Fab’s CBD gummy for pain (Chew) is soft, non-sticky, and has a fruity scent. Customers love it, and it is the company’s flagship product. Fab’s CBD gummies include 750mg of CBD each pack.

Third-party lab tested:

ProVerde Laboratories, a third-party scientific facility, verifies all of FAB’s products. Customers can see the test reports of ProVerde Laboratories on FAB’s website.

Natural Colorado-sourced Hemp:

FAB sources its full-spectrum hemp from Colorado, where it is grown naturally using cutting-edge methods. By doing so, FAB ensures that its products have been made from high-quality raw materials, which guarantees high-quality end products.

Money-back warranty:

FAB offers a 30-day money-back assurance on all items to its customers. This policy helps people who are testing CBD for the first time.

PROS

Voted #1 by Ministry of Hemp, Observer & Others

High-quality products

Free shipping on orders over $90

Fast delivery

Soft, non-sticky, and finely perfumed

Excellent client service

Tested in third-party labs

CONS

Expensive and poor packaging

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Runner Up & Most Potent CBD Gummies

Second, on our list of top five CBD gummies for pain management and relief is Cheef Botanicals. It has worked hard to earn renown for its meticulous quality control, excellent customer service, and proper oversight. And they at Cheef Botanicals never compromise on these.

Their hemp, such as Douglas Fairbanks’, is 100 percent natural and comes from Colorado. The hemp is dairy-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free.

A group of people founded Cheef Botanicals with combined 25-year expertise in the well-being and nutrition industry and business. They fully believe in the capacities of cannabis in ensuring a balanced living.

Cheef Botanicals gummies are created with broad-spectrum as well as full-spectrum extracts and contain no THC.

These all-natural snacks include zero percent artificial seasonings, zero percent artificial coloring (all color is sourced from fruit and vegetables), zero percent gelatin, percent preservatives, zero percent additives, and are vegan-friendly. Cheef Botanicals’ gummies are non-psychotropic and may be shipped to any location in the United States.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ingredients:

CBD Oil (Full spectrum, THC-free), Rice Syrup (Organic), Cane Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Granulated Sugar, Spirulina, Fruit and Vegetable concentrate for coloring (Apples, Carrots, Organic Pumpkins, and Blackcurrants), Pectin, Natural Flavorings (Natural Apples, Pineapple, Grapes, Strawberry, and Orange).

Potency Rate:

Cheef’s CBD gummies are potent products, and they are rich in CBD content. Therefore, these gummies are highly favored by people keen on trying out natural alternatives for pain management and cure.

Hemp Source:

The hemp is sourced from Colorado, United States. They are of good quality.

Return Policy:

Cheef CBD guarantees 100 percent money return to all its unhappy gummy customers even after opening the packaging. You have to make sure that you don’t use more than 30 percent of the gummies. The customer, however, will have to bear the return shipping cost.

Testing in Third-Party Labs:

Cheef Botanicals tests all its products in a third-party lab to maintain its forthrightness and quality.

Flavorings:

Cheef Botanicals makes gummies in flavors like Pineapple, Grape, Strawberry, Apple, and Orange.

Extract Type:

It’s a full-spectrum mix with no THC.

Shipping:

Orders are typically completed in two to four days. After an order has been shipped, customers are provided with a tracking code. International delivery is not an option. Shipping is free for standard orders. Priority Mail shipping is compensated for.

PROS

Organic hemp without hazardous solvents

Wide range of products like CBD gummies, oils, and creams

Affordable and good quality

Made in the United States

Good for pain relief

CONS

No vape products are available

#3. CBDistillery: Best For Day Time Usage

CBDistillery was founded on the belief that CBD products should be inexpensive, high-quality, and available to the general public. These people are from Colorado, motivated by their conviction, created one of the greatest brands in the CBD business within a very short time.

The company’s CBD gummies, Sleep (Broad Spectrum), CBD Gummies (Full Spectrum), and Relax (Broad Spectrum) are Gluten-free, allergen-free, kosher, and vegan. They have all of the necessary certifications and maintain the highest standards, including those imposed by the US Hemp Authority and GMP, among others.

THC-free gummies are available at CBDistillery. These little jewels contain 30mg of CBD isolate and come in a variety of organic fruit flavors. The gummies are indeed yummy and are with genuine fruit flavors. CBDistillery does not use any cheap knockoffs.

HIGHLIGHTS

Potency Rate:

In a 25-pack, each gummy has 30mg of caffeine. Each of the Night-time Gummies contains 30mg of CBD per gummy and comes in a bag of 25. Both of these CBD products have 750mg of CBD in them.

Ingredients:

CBDistillery Regular Gummies are made from Hemp Extract, Syrup from Tapioca, Water, sugar, added natural flavorings, Malic Acid, Pectin, Citric Acid, Fruit, and Vegetable coloring extracts, as well as added tapioca starch. The Night-time Gummies are made from Hemp Extracts, Melatonin (1.5mg), Tapioca Syrup, sugar, water, added natural Flavoring, pectin, Citric Acid, Tapioca Starch, Malic Acid, and Fruit and Vegetable coloring Extracts.

Flavorings:

Raspberry-lemon, Raspberry, and Strawberry.

Testing:

The products are all tested by a third-party lab, ACS Laboratory.

Hemp Source:

Colorado, United States of America.

Return Policy:

Refunds are not available for products that have been used. Returns, refunds, and replacements are permitted for seven days if the package is not opened, damaged during shipment or when the wrong product is delivered.

Shipping:

Orders worth $75 or more are shipped free within the US and typically between 3 and five working days. Priority Shipping is done through USPS and takes around 2/3 business days.

PROS

Good for pain relief

It doesn’t give any high

It provides good rest at night

Available in different strengths

Made of natural flavors and colorings

CONS

Company contact details are not accessible on its website.

#4. Hemp Bombs: Best Variety of Flavors

Interestingly, we found users of Hemp Bombs gummies eating them almost anytime and all through the day. They said the Hemp Bombs (the brand name of Hemp Bomb gummies) gave them relief from pains, increased their alertness, and made them more attentive. Our research yielded exciting information. We were told that people used to take cups of coffee earlier every day to get relief from their pains and do their work. Hemp Bombs reduced their caffeine intake and dependence perceptibly.

The CBD gummies from Hemp Bomb, people said, are amazing, and the Hemp Bomb team adds a few (very healthy) extras to make the experience even better. A supplement that improves blood flow and overall cognitive performance is added to the gummies.

And there are no strange components. They’re also vegan-friendly. So, if you have a vegetarian in your life, these gummies make sharing a breeze.

The firm is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is relatively modest. It has been in operation since 2017 and has earned a reputation for producing safe, pure, potent, and high-quality pain-relieving gummies.

They’re also enthusiastic about business; the Better Business Bureau has given them an A+ rating. You may wonder why this is significant. Because that implies their customer service is excellent, and their scientific techniques and business policies are designed to last. And that’s what impressed us most as we were considering the company and its strengths.

HIGHLIGHTS

Potency Rate:

The gummies are potent enough and guarantee you satisfaction. They will serve the purpose for which they are purchased. The 30mg high potency CBD gummies can be the ones suitable for you to get relief from pains.

Ingredients:

Hemp Extract – Broad Spectrum; A proprietary blend comprising: Scutellaria, Passiflora, Melatonin, and L-Theanine. It also includes Gelatin, Sugar, Lactate, Corn Syrup, Silicon Dioxide, Natural and Synthetic flavorings.

Flavorings:

comes in a wide range of flavors to pick from

Source of Hemp:

Hemp Bomb uses US cultivated hemp for its gummies and every other CBD product.

Testing Labs:

Hemp Bomb gets its products tested and ratified by Desert Valley, a third-party laboratory.

Return Policy:

If you are dissatisfied with your purchase, you have one month to return it for a refund. The company entertains refund requests if you have bought things on their official website.

Shipping:

Hemp Bomb usually delivers all purchases above $75 free of cost to the buyers across the country, including the military locations at Columbia, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. No shipping is done on weekends and holidays. The delivery, however, takes a bit of time, and your purchases will reach you between 5 and 10 days.

PROS

Uses CO2 extraction process

Third-party lab testing

Veteran discount

Relieves pain and aids sleep

Wide variety

Zero THC

High potency

CONS

Pricey and leaves an after-taste in the mouth

#5. CBDFx: THC Free CBD Gummies

Back in 2014, vaping devices and accessories were the flagship offerings of CBDFx. But with its growth and becoming one of the leading brands in the CBD segment, its gummies have stolen the show and have become the new flagship. The company aims at delivering the finest and purest CBD products to new and experienced users alike.

With over 100 employees on its payroll and committed to quality, the company is the second-largest privately held cannabis company in the world today. The company uses the “absolute best” hemp plants, and its extraction process is the latest in the industry.

CBDFx uses non-GMO natural hemp that is free from pesticides, heavy metals, artificial sweeteners, etc. Its products are vegan-friendly and rich in variety. Its CBD gummies include gummies with turmeric and spirulina, melatonin, apple cider and vinegar, multivitamin, day and night gummies, etc. Quite a variety indeed!

Apart from relieving you of your pains, CBDFx CBD gummies may also help you in sleeping well.

HIGHLIGHTS

Potency:

It has a dosage of 5mg per gummy. The CBD gummies from CBDFx are thus potent and effective. There are two sizes obtainable: a 300mg bottle as well as a 40mg sachet.

Ingredients:

Ingredients used in the production of CBD gummies are of high quality and pure. The company knows that the gummies are edibles, and thus it doesn’t compromise on the quality of ingredients it uses. Another reason for the company’s commitment to using only high-quality ingredients is the belief that a good product can be made if things that go into making the product are good. Intrinsically, therefore, quality is indeed the company’s virtue.

Flavors:

CBDFx provides customers with close to half a dozen flavors from which to choose their CBD gummies.

Source of Hemp:

CBDFx sources its hemp primarily from Kentucky and Southern California in the United States. It also procures its hemp from Europe as well.

Extract Type:

This extract is a broad-spectrum type.

Testing laboratories:

The company gets all its products tested by a third-party ISO-certified laboratory. And in addition to this, the products, says the company, are tested eight times before they are sent out to the customers.

Return Policy:

If the item has not been used, unsealed, or is faulty, you have a month to return it.

Delivery:

Free shipping is available across the United States and takes around 5/10 business days. If you want your shipment sent sooner, there is a fee you would have to pay and get your delivery in three business days.

PROS

All-natural ingredients and flavors

Affordable

Come in different strengths and flavors

Made of broad-spectrum extract

Pain reliever

CONS

Frequent Shipping delays

Factors to Consider before choosing a CBD Gummies Brand

Ingredients

Remember, CBD gummies are edibles, and if the components used in their production are not good, you may face some serious consequences and health hazards. You must, therefore, put in extra effort to find out the quality of the ingredients used.

Companies selling good quality CBD gummies are usually open in letting their buyers know what they are putting in the product. Those who don’t certainly have a lot to hide, and you must never consider their products.

Potency

The strength of a compound ultimately determines the efficacy of the product. The same applies to CBD gummies as well. Gummies with higher CBD concentrations are likely to act faster and provide you with better results. Compared with products with lower potency, the brands selling gummies with higher CBD strength are more likely to provide you with better pain relief and offer lasting effects.

Hemp source

Hemp is a multipurpose plant that may be cultivated in a variety of environments. However, hemp plants produced within the US and the European Union are the finest as they contain less than 0.3% (0.2% in the case of EU) Delta-9 THC but high CBD levels. Besides, harmful chemicals, herbicides, pollutants, and heavy metals are rare in hemp cultivated in these locations. You should, therefore, be thorough in your research about a brand’s hemp source.

Lab tests

CBD gummy brands that have their products evaluated by a third-party lab are usually good quality and reliable. Sometimes called certificates of analysis (COAs), One can read these laboratory reports on the brand’s sites. The CBD gummy brands on our list are the ones that have been tested rigorously by independent and third-party laboratories.

Extract type

The excellence and efficacy of any CBD product depend mainly on how CBD is extracted. Make sure before buying that the brand of your choice uses the latest and best extraction method. The extraction process using CO2 may be a little more expensive than other processes, but it certainly is the best and guarantees foolproof extraction.

You are advised to be sure of what process your preferred brand uses to extract CBD before making your purchase. The brands we have included in our list of top five CBD gummies for pain management use the extraction process using CO2.

Guarantees

It’s much simpler to buy with confidence from a firm that backs up its items with guarantees. It demonstrates the brand’s confidence in their merchandise while also demonstrating the company’s customer-centricity.

The majority of reputable CBD companies provide a money-back guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with a purchase, many companies will give you a full refund if you revert it within a specific time frame, which is usually 30 days.

Brand Reputation

Due to the scarcity of authentic and high-quality companies providing premium hemp goods, evaluating brand reputation is critical and a sure-fire approach to determine a company’s trustworthiness. A reputable brand would have many favorable internet reviews from satisfied consumers and not risk selling poor-quality products.

Price

CBD gummies come in a variety of prices. Some are inexpensive, while others are incredibly costly. However, you should not buy a product just based on its price, as this is not the best parameter of its quality.

Many consumers are unaware of the high cost of growing, sourcing, and manufacturing CBD products. However, not all high-priced CBD gummies are worth purchasing. All of the brands on our list are surprisingly affordable.

Personal Experience

Our team has thoroughly evaluated all the brands in our top five list after using them in reality. And we’re glad to report that we loved every minute of it! Who wouldn’t love those CBD candies that come in a stunning assortment of flavors?

While gummies are often available in lesser potencies, starting from 5mg to 40mg, they are handy, delicious, and fun to use. We were able to directly experience how strong and efficient each of these gummies was by tasting them ourselves.

FAQs About CBD Gummies for Pain

Q: What is the recommended dosage of CBD gummies for pain?

A: Start with a modest dose in the beginning if you’re unfamiliar with CBD. It may be enticing to opt for higher doses but control your desire and settle for smaller portions like 5mg, then start increasing until you reach your perfect balance. Go through a trial and error process to find your sweet spot. Be patient! Start slow and with less, and then increase your intakes gradually.

CBD does not come in a one-size-fits-all dosage. It’s a case of experimentation until you find a quantity that provides you with the desired sensation and comfort.

The dose chart and guidelines that come with many of these CBD gummies ensure you follow proper instructions. Several factors go into selecting the correct CBD dose for you, including weight, gender, age, accessibility to other cannabinoids, chemical balances in your endocannabinoid system, etc.

Begin with one gummy when using CBD gummies for the very first time. Keep track of when you notice the benefits and the durability. The dose can then be increased as needed.

For example, the effects of a single gummy may persist for several hours. You’ll feel pain alleviated, tranquility, and even sleep better. You can take another gummy to retain the same condition once the effects wear off.

You may also look at the company’s dosage guidelines to get an idea of how much you’ll need to feel the benefits. For a consistent effect, most manufacturers recommend 0.25mg per pound of body weight. Take 0.5mg per pound of body weight if you want results sooner.

For most people, regular dosages are enough to manage pain, inflammation, tension, and depression. Standard dosage may also assist in improving your sleep quality and take care of your stomach problems.

To treat persistent pain, inflammation, panic attacks, and sleep disorders better, you may need a higher dose. Higher doses are recommended for people whose problems are severe.

Q: How do you use CBD Gummies for pain?

A: Eating CBD gummies is perhaps the best way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. Simply pop a gummy into your mouth, chew it, and savor the flavor. So, even if you’re at work, at home, or on the road, you can pop a CBD gummy and go on with your day. There is no need to be concerned about flapping CBD oil and then ingesting it or locating a safe location to use a vape.

After consuming a CBD gummy, the substance is progressively absorbed into the circulation via your digestive system. It worked with liver enzymes inside the liver before being processed down into the stomach and delivered to your blood vessels.

Q: Do CBD Gummies Have Psychic Properties? Is it true that they get you high?

A: Most CBD gummies are THC-free, so there’s no chance of getting high or experiencing psychoactive effects. This is also true for CBD gummies containing THC.

The THC-containing gummies, such as those manufactured using full-spectrum CBD, do not have high THC content. A legal CBD product must have less than 0.3% THC. It is a very tiny quantity with no discernible impact on the body. As a result, you won’t be feeling high, euphoric, or have any hallucinations.

Q: Is it Safe to Take CBD Gummies? Are there any negative consequences?

A: CBD gummies manufactured by a reputable company are entirely safe. That is particularly true if the components are of excellent quality. The majority of reputable companies use pure and all-natural components. Don’t take excessive CBD gummies at once to get results quickly and to get high. You could suffer some moderate adverse effects.

Some consumers, for example, have complained of dry mouth. However, rehydrating yourself with a glass or two of water is a simple remedy. Others have complained of sleepiness, nausea, and appetite disturbances.

Additional Information about CBD Gummies for Pain, Anxiety & Depression

CBD gummies are believed to be great for the management of pain, anxiety, and sleep issues. Although CBD gummies may have variable potencies, resulting in the differing intensity of effects and action time, they still seem to be a powerful way of getting relief from such symptoms.

However, you must note that CBD gummies won’t act as quickly as smoking or vaping CBD products.

CBD gummies must, first, be digested in the digestive tract before being absorbed into the blood circulation. These gummies usually contain a lower concentration of CBD, unlike other CBD products like vapes and tinctures, making them less bioavailable and less potent.

The prolonged metabolism process causes a delay in action. Most CBD content is dissipated in the stomach as CBD is ingested and processed by the liver. This process takes a longer time than taking CBD sublingually or smoking it through vaping.

Although there are certain drawbacks to be aware of, CBD gummies taste fantastic and are incredibly simple to consume. Besides, you do not have to taste the typical earthy flavors of hemp and enjoy the taste along with the effects. There’s nothing better than chewing a chunk of divine delicacy and knowing it’ll help you relax both emotionally and physically.

If you’re using CBD gummies to help you relieve pain, be sure to consume them at least 30mins before bedtime. This allows the CBD to be digested and metabolized by the body. In this manner, you’ll be able to sleep peacefully without any pain.

Conclusion: Which CBD Gummy Bear Brand Should You Choose?

In the market, there are thousands of recognized, high-class CBD gummies. While we suggest FabCBD and Cheef Botanicals, there are many other reputable companies to choose from.

What matters most is that you select a product that fulfills your requirements and is effective and safe. Because CBD effects are subjective, a product may perform well on somebody but may not always work on you. Try a variety of CBD gummies to determine which one suits you the best.

Our team has spent a lot of time researching and identifying the top five CBD gummies available in the market in 2021. And whether you’re purchasing your first order of gummies or you’re twentieth, we believe our advice proves helpful and assists you in making an informed selection.

Don’t hurry the procedure of consuming CBD gummies! Understand that it takes time for this product to function inside the body. If you want to see benefits right away, a CBD tincture or CBD-infused vape juice is the way to go. On the other hand, CBD gummies are the way to go if you want a pleasant, pleasurable experience with no effort.

Patience is a crucial element in utilizing CBD gummies. Once you’ve found your sweet spot, you’ll be kicking yourself for not trying these CBD gummies earlier.