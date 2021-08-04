Brush fire breaks out near Via Princessa

A brush fire broke out near Via Princessa on Tuesday, prompting a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials at the Fire Department confirmed the blaze had broken out shortly after 5:20 p.m. near Via Princessa and Highway 14.

At 5:35 p.m., the first units arriving on the scene said the blaze was a half-acre in size.

It was unknown as of the publication of this article if any structures were immediately threatened.

The Via Princessa on-ramp to the southbound side of Highway 14 was closed at 5:32 p.m. as a result of the fire, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.