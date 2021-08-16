Divers searching Pyramid Lake after possible drowning

Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Pyramid Lake due to a possible drowning Monday.

The report was made by a pedestrian who successfully flagged down a deputy on the 43100 block of Pyramid Lake Road in Gorman at approximately 10:50 a.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“There is a possible drowning and we’re investigating,” said Schrader. “The person possibly went overboard on a pontoon boat.”

Officials said there was a discrepancy between whether the victim was male or female, however, they could confirm the victim was “in their 20s,” Schrader said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received the call at 10:57 a.m. and said the call was a “lake water rescue.”

“Two or three sheriff’s divers are in the water looking for a possible adult,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

No victim had yet been found and no further updates on the status of the search were available as of the publication of this article, according to officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.